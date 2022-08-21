BALLTOWN, Iowa — Jakob Kirman channeled his inner Anthony Ruden on Sunday afternoon to help the Dubuque Packers make a little history.
The left-hander struck out 14, walked two and scattered 14 hits in 14 innings of work to lead the Packers to the first Prairie League playoff championship in team history, which dates to 2014. Kirman struck out eight, walked one, scattered six hits and drove in the game-winning run to give the Packers a 5-1 victory over Zwingle in the final after beating Farley, 10-4, in the semifinals earlier in the day.
The performance was reminiscent of Ruden, the rubber-armed right-hander for Key West who routinely pitches multiple games on weekends of semi-pro ball.
“It really helped that I was economical in that first game,” said Kirman, who kept his pitch count below 80 against Farley. “It was a nice day, my arm felt really good, and we’re getting toward the end of the season, so I just said, ‘Why not give it a shot and try to help the Packers win their first Prairie League championship?’
“It’s pretty cool to win this, especially because it’s with a bunch of my buddies from (Dubuque) Senior and Clarke (University). I was getting a little fatigued toward the end, but I had my little brother (Alex) behind the plate, and we always work well together in mixing things up and getting guys out.”
Kirman led off the game with a solo home run to give the Packers the lead for good. He led the Packers’ seven-hit attack with three hits, while Gavin Guns added a pair of hits.
Two innings later, Dubuque stretched its lead to 4-0 after Michael Blake and Kirman opened the frame with base hits. Guns and Johnny Blake followed with RBI doubles, and Chris Tomkins drove in a third run with a ground out. Michael Blake drew a one-out walk in the fourth, advanced on a Kirman base hit and scored on Guns’ fielder’s choice for a 5-0 cushion.
Greg Bennett led off the bottom of the seventh with a towering home run to left-centerfield to start a late rally. The Suns, who beat Balltown in the semifinals, later loaded the bases before Kirman fanned Isaac Evans and Maguire Fitzgerald to end the game.
The Packers qualified for the Prairie League playoffs for just the second time and first time since 2018 but had to beat Bellevue in a play-in game Thursday just to make it to Sunday.
“It means a lot to win this, because a lot of the guys still playing were here with us when we started in 2014,” said Michael Blake, who formed the team with former Senior teammate Mike Zelinskas while in their dorm room at UW-Platteville. “We all wanted to keep playing together, so we started our own team. We were all pretty young back then, but this has been the goal of ours for a long, long time.”
In the semifinal game, Tomkins went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, Mike Garritano went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and Tucker Mai went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to highlight a 12-hit attack.
“We played really well in all facets of the game — we played defense, we hit the ball, we came up with timely hits, we got great pitching from Kirm,” Tomkins said. “We banded together, everybody picked up a little slack and we got it done.”
