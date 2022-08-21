BALLTOWN, Iowa — Jakob Kirman channeled his inner Anthony Ruden on Sunday afternoon to help the Dubuque Packers make a little history.

The left-hander struck out 14, walked two and scattered 14 hits in 14 innings of work to lead the Packers to the first Prairie League playoff championship in team history, which dates to 2014. Kirman struck out eight, walked one, scattered six hits and drove in the game-winning run to give the Packers a 5-1 victory over Zwingle in the final after beating Farley, 10-4, in the semifinals earlier in the day.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.