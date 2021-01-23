Balance was the name of the game for the Cascade girls basketball team on Friday night.
Taryn Hoffman scored a team-high 12 points and three others added 10 apiece as the Cougars beat Tipton, 51-42, in Cascade, Iowa.
Ally Hoffman, Alyssa Lux and Faith Bower each scored 10 points for Cascade, which took a nine-point lead into halftime and eased to its seventh consecutive victory.
After a 2-3 start to the season, the Cougars are now 13-4.
Maquoketa 41, Mount Vernon 40 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals slipped past the Mustangs in WaMaC Conference action.
Bellevue 51, Wilton 41 — At Wilton, Iowa: The Comets continued their hot streak, rolling past the Beavers.
Marion 70, Dyersville Beckman 54 — At Marion, Iowa: The Indians surged past the Trailblazers for a WaMaC Conference victory.
Prairie du Chien 70, Dodgeville 31 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 18 points to lead four Blackhawks in double figures as Prairie du Chien routed Dodgeville on Thursday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Marion 49, Dyersville Beckman 46 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 15 points, Jake Gehling added 11, but the Trailblazers’ tough stretch continued with their fifth loss in six games.
Lisbon 59, Bellevue Marquette 50 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Carson Michels scored 35 points a night after dropping 40, but it wasn’t enough for the Mohawks to overcome the Lions.
Tipton 40, Cascade 33 — At Cascade, Iowa: Eli Green scored 13 points to lead the Cougars (4-11) in a loss to Tipton.
Bellevue 56, Wilton 54 — At Wilton, Iowa: The Comets squeaked past the Beavers in their River Valley Conference matchup.
North Linn 75, Maquoketa Valley 32 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Lynx routed the Wildcats in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
Fennimore 70, Southwestern 57 (OT) — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Adam Larson went off for 28 points, Brady Larson and Austin Horn added 13 each and Mason Adkins had 10, and the Golden Eagles outscored the Wildcats, 15-2, in the extra session to secure the SWAL win.
Richland Center 60, Platteville 40 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Devin Digman scored 10 points to lead the Hillmen in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference loss to the Hornets.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Eagles 3rd — At Manchester, Iowa: Connor Beutin had a 418 series, but Dubuque Wahlert (2,577) finished third behind West Delaware (2,860) and Independence (2,720).
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,800; Iowa City West 2,151 — At Iowa City: Kirsten Mitchell rolled a 207-203—410 series to lead the Mustangs to a dominant victory over the Trojans.
Dubuque Senior 2,775; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,390 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emma Clancy led the Rams with a 223-193—416 series and Senior beat the Saints.
Eagles 2nd — At Manchester, Iowa: Jamie Vondra rolled a 465 series, but Dubuque Wahlert finished second to West Delaware, 2,799-2,596, in a triangular with Independence.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pride drop pair — At Parkville, Mo.: Mike Jenkins had 27 combined kills, but Clarke lost matches against Dordt (25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 30-28) and Ottawa (25-18, 25-22, 27-25).