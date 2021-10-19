MONTICELLO, Iowa — It just wasn’t Dubuque Wahlert’s night.
And with the season on the line with a senior-laden group, that’s a tough way to go out.
Monticello controlled the contest from the opening serve and swept the Golden Eagles out of the Iowa Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinals, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16, on Monday night at Monticello High School.
“We just couldn’t put it together,” Wahlert second-year coach Paige Griffith said. “We’d do two things right in a play, then we’d do something wrong. We’d have a great couple points, then a really tough four or five. Just a lot of up and down, inconsistent play tonight. Not like us.”
Addie Poppe led Wahlert (8-18) with 20 kills, while Anna Sigwarth added seven kills and Macie Huntington chipped in five — representing three of the eight seniors on the Eagles’ 13-player roster.
“We were trying to come in hard, and it’s been a rough season for us,” Poppe said. “We were just trying as hard as we could. It’s hard to see it end. I just don’t want to take my jersey off.”
Mia Kunnert provided 16 digs, while Jamie Vondra added eight digs and four aces — two more seniors. Freshman Olivia Donovan finished with 22 assists.
“Definitely a senior-led team this year,” Griffith said. “My second year, so my first younger class as juniors last year. I’m going to miss them. They played some good volleyball, and it’s crappy we couldn’t put together more of that on a night like this when the pressure’s on and you need it the most.”
The Eagles were out of sorts from the opening serve, and the Panthers (19-8) took advantage to build a 12-5 lead that forced a Wahlert timeout. Monticello kept chugging, extending the lead to 16-6 before the Eagles rallied with an 11-5 run.
Sigwarth dropped a pretty shot down the line, Vondra added an ace and Poppe and Alicen Bainbridge floored kills to help pull within 21-17 — capped with Donovan’s athletic, diving one-handed dig to save the point.
However, the Panthers scored four straight points to close the set with a 25-17 victory. While the rally fell short, Wahlert did gain some momentum heading into the second set.
“This game was very eye-opening for us,” Poppe said. “We always need to fight, no matter what.”
The Eagles played a much stronger second set, and the teams traded points to the tune of nine lead changes. Wahlert took a 16-13 advantage, but the Panthers battled back. Donovan delivered a pair of perfect drop shots to keep it tied at 18, but Monticello answered with a crucial five straight points. An Eagles’ block attempt sailed wide to hand the Panthers a 25-20 win and 2-0 match lead.
“They did a great job closing the block, and they knew who we were going to get the ball to tonight,” Griffith said. “They targeted Addie quite a bit and played with a lot of composure. They played clean volleyball and were a great team tonight.”
Monticello led the final set wire-to-wire. Wahlert pulled within 14-12 to make things interesting, but the height of Panthers middles Madison Butterworth and Bronwyn Hodge continued to block any major Wahlert runs.
“This definitely wasn’t our best volleyball tonight,” Griffith said.