Bellevue and Farley narrowly supplanted Key West atop the tri-states’ semi-pro baseball mountain this summer.
With its victory in the Bernard tournament championship game on Sunday afternoon, Bellevue finished 30-8 for the top winning percentage at .789, while Farley posted a 39-16 record (.709), according to statistics compiled by Worthington’s Gary Langel. The Braves and Hawks tied for the most tournament titles at four each.
Bellevue opened the season with a title in its own tournament and added crowns in Rickardsville and Zwingle before taking the Bernard crown and finishing 18-7 in tournament games. The Braves also finished atop the Prairie League regular-season standings at 12-1.
Farley went 20-8 in tournament games and captured titles in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League’s preseason and postseason tournaments, the Farley tournament and the Prairie League playoffs. The Hawks are the only team to compete in both leagues and repeated as the semi-pro team with the most overall victories this season. They tied for second in the Prairie League and tied for third in the EIHL before winning both tournaments.
Key West was the only other program with multiple titles this summer. The Ramblers finished 24-10 for the third-best winning percentage at .706, went 13-7 in tournament games and won tournament titles at Worthington and Cascade. A year ago, Key West went 35-7 overall for an .833 winning percentage and took home five tournament titles.
Seven teams won at least one tournament. Dyersville and Peosta claimed their own tournaments, while Cascade took the Holy Cross crown and Rickardsville finished first at Placid.
Bellevue’s Chase Kueter was the only player to win multiple tournament MVP awards after receiving the honors at Bellevue and Bernard. The other MVP recipients included Farley’s Andy Seabrooke at Farley, Key West’s Nick Woltkamp at Worthington, Epworth’s Brett Featherston in a losing effort at Rickardsville, Bellevue’s Corbin Ploessl at Zwingle, Key West’s Anthony Ruden at Cascade, Dyersville’s Austin Savary at Dyersville, Cascade’s Brock Simon at Holy Cross, Peosta’s Connor Grant at Peosta and Rickardsville’s Ryan Mabe at Placid.
Eight of the area’s 17 teams finished with records at or above .500. The list included Peosta (23-10), Cascade (23-15), Dyersville (16-13), Rickardsville (20-19) and Bernard (15-15).
Semi-pro teams played a total of 274 games this summer. That included 153 tournament games, 65 Prairie League games and 56 EIHL games.