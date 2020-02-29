Remington Bontreger and Alex Birchman suffered heart-breaking losses in the Wisconsin state wrestling finals last year.
Both will get another shot at gold tonight.
Lancaster’s Bontreger pinned Kenosha Christian Life’s Troy Dolphin in 3 minutes and 9 seconds in his WIAA Division 3 113-pound semifinal match Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Fennimore’s Birchman pinned Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Cael Erickson in 2:47 in his D-3 132 semi.
Bontreger and Birchman will be joined in the finals by five other area wrestlers, including Birchman’s teammate, Aaron Ragels.
Mineral Point’s Nolan Springer also made the Division 3 finals, while Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig and Tyler Hannah, and Belmont/Platteville’s Will Schaeffer made the Division 2 finals.
Fennimore had eight wrestlers in the quarterfinals and four in the semifinals.
Ragels won a 7-2 decision over Mishicot’s Frank Koeppel in his 220 semifinal.
Fennimore’s Mason Lull (145) and Nick Blaschke (160) lost their semifinal matches.
Springer won an 8-5 decision over Stratford’s Devin Dennee in his 160-pound semifinal. He had won by fall in 67 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Fennimore four-time qualifier Aidan Nutter (138) rebounded from a quarterfinal loss and won his consolation first round match to clinch a spot on the medal stand for the third consecutive year. Mineral Point’s Mason Hughes (182) and Lancaster’s Dustin Wolf (195) also won consolation matches to secure podium finishes.
Fennimore’s Jayden Glasbrenner (113), Luke Blair (120) and Logan Klaas (285); Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Jason Sedbrook (152) and Cal Dorota (170); Mineral Point’s Tarrin Riley (120); and Lancaster’s Logan Schneider (152) lost their first two matches on Friday and were eliminated.
In Division 2, Prairie du Chien went 5-1 in the quarterfinal round, with Tyler Hannah (195 pounds) winning by fall and Koenig (106), Matt Rogge (132), Traeton Saint (160) and Bradyn Saint (170) winning decisions.
Hannah needed sudden victory to record a 3-1 victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Bryce Burns in his 195 semifinal.
Koenig punched his ticket to the finals with an 8-7 decision over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Luke Dux in the semifinals.
Rogge, Traeton Saint and Bradyn Saint lost their semifinal matches.
Belmont/Platteville was 2-for-2 in the quarterfinal round behind a major decision from Schaefer (182) and a 3-2 win by Michael Douglas (285).
Schaefer needed 1:47 to pin Port Washington’s Lucas Schumacher in his semifinal.
Douglas lost, 6-5, in an ultimate tiebreaker in his semifinal.
Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern’s Troy Leibfried bounced back from a quarterfinal loss and clinched a spot on the podium by pinning North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs’ Avery Hull in 3:21.
Prairie du Chien’s Colten Wall (220) lost both of his matches on Friday and was eliminated.