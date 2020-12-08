Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman were the only area teams ranked in the top 10 of the initial Iowa Associated Press boys basketball rankings, but two others drew votes in the poll released Monday.
Hempstead opened at No. 8 in Class 4A and received 20 points from the seven-voter panel. Dubuque Senior received 14 points and was fourth among teams outside the top 10.
Beckman is rated ninth in Class 2A and received 22 points.
West Delaware received 17 points in Class 3A and was 12th in 3A voting.
Shullsburg 64, Potosi 59 — At Shullsburg, wis.: Chandler Kelly scored 20 points, Brandon Hoppman added 15 and Brendan Kudronowicz had 14, and the Miners opened their season with a win over Potosi (0-2). Sam Udelhofen scored 16 points and Logan Uppena had 14 to pace the Chieftains (0-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Black Hawk 67, Platteville 50 — At South Wayne, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 17 points and Maddie Cooley added 10 to lead the Hillmen in a loss to the Warriors.