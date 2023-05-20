DES MOINES — Quietly, the Western Dubuque boys are making some noise in the team standings at the Iowa state track and field championships.
And they’ve done so despite the lack of a gold medal. After two sessions, the Bobcats sit tied for second in the 3A boys team race with 25 points. Pella is out front with 44, but WD has positioned itself to make a run in today’s all-day final events.
“We got six team points right there and we’re gonna need that to catch Pella,” Caleb Klein said after the Bobcats took third in the 3A distance medley, along with Drew Burds, Nathan Williams and Quentin Nauman in 3:33.97.
Burds joined Brock Carpenter, Grant Glausser and Ian Fagan for a second-place finish later in the 4x200 (1:28.61) to gain a valuable eight points.
“We came in here really wanting the team title,” Fagan said. “It’s all about catching Pella at this point. So any points we can seal, that’s what we’ll do.”
Ashton Hogrefe earned three more points for the Bobcats after placing sixth in the boys 3A 400 hurdles in 55.98. He will also compete in today’s 110 hurdles final after advancing sixth out of the prelims (14.87).
“Coming in, it was projected to be us and Pella,” Hogrefe said. “Really anything and everything helps in this situation.”
Western Dubuque will have two prime opportunities to close the 3A team standings gap with high seeds in two finals today. Klein, Williams, Dillon Aulwes and Fagan posted the second-best qualifying time in the 3A 4x400 prelims in 3:22.85. Kaleb Rowland, Burds, Grant Glausser and Carpenter advanced in the third position out of the 4x100 (42.88).
Loaded with locals — Three area schools finished with medals in an area-filled girls Class 3A 4x200 final. Dubuque Wahlert (Emma Donovan, Meghan McDonald, Lauren McClimon, Rylee Steffen) claimed silver in 1:43.30.
“To put the pieces together and get this type of outcome, it’s huge,” said Donovan, a senior.
McDonald, also a senior, is relishing her final time inside the Blue Oval.
“Being my last 4x200 of my high school career, it really meant a lot running with these girls,” McDonald said.
Maquoketa’s Kacy Williams, Reese Kuhlman, Chloee Abeln and Taylor Wing ran a school-record time of 1:43.98 to place fourth in the 3A 4x200, and Western Dubuque (Claire Stuntz, Ava Ramler, Lucy Ehlers, Brynn Walters) took seventh in 1:44.88.
Simon earns redemption — Cascade’s Devin Simon entered as one of the favorites to win gold in the 2A girls 100 hurdles. A stumble in Friday’s preliminary erased that opportunity. But the Cougars’ senior didn’t let it ruin her day inside the Blue Oval.
Just more than an hour later, Simon won bronze in the 2A 400 hurdles final in 1:04.21. She claimed silver in the event a year ago.
“You try your very best not to carry that over into other races, and it really lit a fire under my butt,” Simon said. “I tried my best not to sulk about it too long, and I felt that motivation through the 400 hurdles.”
Schulte 3rd — West Delaware’s Alivia Schulte followed Simon’s bronze with a third-place effort in the girls 3A 400 hurdles in 1:06.27. It was the Hawks’ senior second straight medal in the event after taking eighth a year ago.
Golden Eagles 7th — Wahlert’s Kylie Sieverding, Karyn Ellis, Anna Roling and Olivia Donovan won the first girls medal of Friday’s afternoon session, finishing seventh in the 3A distance medley in 4:15.58.
WD, Wahlert neck-and-neck — After Friday’s afternoon session, the Western Dubuque girls sit in third place in the 3A team standings with 51 points, with Wahlert (50) one point behind in fourth. Both will have several opportunities to improve in today’s finals. Solon sits atop the 3A girls with 84 points.
Girls in the finale — All three area relay teams in the 3A 4x100 advanced to today’s final. Maquoketa (Kacy Williams, Reese Kuhlman, Cora Widel, Taylor Wing) posted the second-fastest qualifying time in 49.08. Wahlert (Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Kylie Sieverding, Meghan McDonald) advanced in sixth (49.27). Western Dubuque (Claire Stuntz, Ava Ramler, Lucy Ehlers, Brynn Walters) moved on in seventh (49.37).
Anna Roling, Olivia Donovan, Rylee Steffen and Emma Donovan ran Wahlert to the top qualifying time in today’s 4x400 finale in 4:00.85. West Delaware (Anna O’Rear, Alivia Schulte, Josie McMahon, Norah Peyton) advanced in sixth (4:05.39).
Cook 8th in shot put — Western Dubuque’s Maci Cook made some noise in the girls 3A shot put, earning a medal with an eighth-place personal-best toss of 37-4. The senior improved 14 spots on her seed after entering the event in the 22nd position.
The following area athletes competed in Friday’s afternoon session, but either placed outside the top eight or did not advance to today’s final events:
Boys — Dubuque Wahlert’s 4x200 (Foti Rigopoulos, Tom Scherr, Matthew Nachtman, Ryan Brosius, 14th, 1:31.71); Cascade’s 4x200 (Mason Otting, Jack Menster, Will Hosch, Quinn Casey, 21st, 1:33.25); Casey (400 hurdles, 21st, 59.07), 4x100 (Otting, Menster, Hosch, Rickels, 20th, 44.95), 4x400 (Rickels, Hosch, Menster, Casey), 19th, 3:33.19), Casey (high jump, no height); Western Dubuque’s Daviyon Gaston (long jump, 20th, 19-6 ¼).
Girls — Maquoketa’s distance medley (Kylie Trentz, Katie Christiansen, Kalyn Hackman, Claire Hackman, 19th, 4:23.80); Cascade’s Devin Simon (100 hurdles, 23rd, 18.11), Kate Green (100 hurdles, 16.47), Mya Curry (400 hurdles, 18th, 1:09.58), 4x400 (Molly Roling, Brooklyn Trumm, Mya Curry, Simon, 9th, 4:10.14), Grace Rhomberg (discus, 16th, 105-3); Western Dubuque’s 4x400 (Natalie Soppe, Ava Goins, Alley Graber, Paige Koetz, 18th, 4:12.84); West Delaware’s distance medley (Kate Wenger, Natalie Mensen, Josie McMahon, Kirstyn Kolbert, 23rd, 4:28.52), 4x200 (Norah Peyton, Mensen, Alivia Schulte, Anna O’Rear, 10th, 1:45.51).
