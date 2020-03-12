Cascade, Iowa, native Greg McDermott will have to make room in his trophy case for the haul he has enjoyed recently.
The Creighton University coach on Tuesday was recognized as the District VI Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. He became Creighton’s first USBWA District Coach of the Year honoree since Dana Altman in 2002-03.
On Wednesday he was named the Big East Conference coach of the year.
McDermott led a Creighton team that was picked to finish seventh in the Big East Conference to the No. 7 national ranking, a 24-7 overall record, and a share of its first league title. Under his guidance, McDermott’s team has beaten a school-record six top-25 teams this season, including three top-10 wins.
Creighton also set a school-record for single-season home attendance (311,651) and matched its best ranking (No. 7) in program history. Last week, McDermott was named one of 10 semifinalists nationally for the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year. Now in his 10th year at Creighton, McDermott owns a record of 231-116 with the Bluejays to up his career record to 511-311 in 26 seasons as a head coach.
Eimers commits to McKendree — Dubuque Senior guard Lindsey Eimers will continue her basketball career at NCAA Division II McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill. The all-state guard played three seasons at Western Dubuque before finishing her prep career with the Rams this season, where she averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Clarke tracksters earn all-American — Two Clarke University student-athletes earned All-American honors Saturday at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Brookings, S.D.
Breanna Judkins earned All-American honors by placing sixth in the triple jump with a school record jump of 11.89 meters. Judkins has twice earned All-American honors in outdoor triple jump.
Nick Peterson earned All-American honors in pole vault with a seventh place finish. Peterson cleared a school record 4.9 meters.
Lasley to NAIA All-Star Game — Clarke University’s Darius Lasley, a 6-foot-2 senior guard from Tama, Iowa, has been selected to participate in the NAIA Men’s Basketball All-Star Game for the East squad. The game, set for championship night on Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m., will feature many of the top players from both Divisions I and II.
Kraemer to All-Star Game — Loras College senior Macenzie Kraemer has been selected as one of 18 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Beyond Sports NCAA Division III All-Stars. The second annual Beyond Sports Women’s Collegiate All-Star Game will be played at the Capital Center Performance Arena on the campus of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, on March 21 immediately preceding the NCAA Division III women’s basketball national championship game. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
Hammel 3rd at nationals — Iowa Central Community College’s Dalton Hammel, a freshman from Dubuque Hempstead, finished third in the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 22.85 at the NJCAA national swimming and diving championships this weekend in Fort Pierce, Fla. He also took seventh in the 200 butterfly in 1:58.82.
Digman honored by WIAC — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Skye Digman, a former Platteville prep, was chosen the field performer of the meet at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference meet this weekend. Digman is the fifth Eagle to claim the award, joining Patti Frankowiak (1999), Caitlin Schetter (2008 and 2009), Leeanne Nowicki (2010) and Amanda Wiebke (2018). She was victorious in the shot put and 20-pound weight throw with marks of 48-3 1/2 and 56-0 1/2, respectively. Her heave in the shot put ranks first in the conference this year.
Poineer feted — UW-Platteville’s Jason Adams, a freshman outfielder from Burlington, Wis., is the WIAC baseball position player of the week. In his first three collegiate games at the plate, Adams hit .500 (6-for-12) to help the Pioneers win their last three games, all against Eureka College (Ill.), to wrap up a 3-3 week overall.
LeGrand nets A-R-C honor — Coe College’s Riley LeGrand, a junior outfielder from Dyersville Beckman, earned the American Rivers Conference athlete of the week and baseball position player of the week awards. He helped the Kohawks take two of three games from NCAA Division III No. 1-ranked Washington University. He batted .500 for the weekend and scored four runs.
Ex-Senior standouts medal for Drake — Joseph Kruse and Angelo Romagna, both former Dubuque Senior standouts, helped the Drake University 4x400 relay team place fourth at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track meet hosted by the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Both are 2018 grads of Senior.
Loras track teams ranked for nationals — The Loras College men’s team is ranked second and the women’s team is ranked fifth heading into the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Championship this weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Duhawks have seven national qualifiers in as many events with Patrick Mikel returning to the national stage as the No. 1 competitor in the 200 and 400-meter dashes. Josh Smith will run the 200-meter dash with Mikel as well as the 60-meter dash and Mike Jasa and Carter Oberfoell will race in the 800-meter run. Ryan Rogers is a returning All-American in the heptathlon and will compete in the same event this year as well as the long jump while Mikel, Smith, Tyson Morrison and Shamari Scott will team up in the meet’s final event to run the 4x400-meter relay. Loras currently holds the second-fastest time in the relay going into the championship.
The Loras women will send eight student-athletes in as many events to the championship, looking to improve on the program’s first podium finish last year, placing fourth. Gabrielle Noland will look to defend her 200-meter title as well as race the 60-meter dash with Terrianna Black, who will also compete in the long jump and triple jump. Elayna Bahl will race the 60-meter hurdles and Kassie Rosenbum returns as a national qualifier in the 5,000-meter run while Noland, Stevie Lambe, Alexis Alt and Alyssa Pfadenhauer will team up for the 4x400-meter relay. Michelle Budden rounds out the qualifiers for the Duhawks in the weight throw.