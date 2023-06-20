Western Dubuque held firm atop the Class 3A poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Monday morning.
The defending state champions went 4-2 last week and earned a Mississippi Valley Conference split with No. 8 Dubuque Wahlert. The Bobcats (22-6) earned the No. 1 spot in the preseason poll and have stayed there in all five weekly polls.
Wahlert (17-10) moved up one spot in the poll after also going 4-2 last week. Council Bluffs Lewis Central sits second in 3A at 18-2. West Delaware received votes.
In Class 2A, Dyersville Beckman Catholic (14-7) stayed at No. 4 after a 3-1 week that included a River Valley Conference split with No. 7 Cascade (12-7). The Cougars moved up one spot after a 2-2 week.
Ankeny Centennial (20-2) holds down the top spot in Class 4A, and Mason City Newman is No. 1 in Class 1A.
Dubuque Senior 2-0, Iowa City High 1-21 — At Senior: The Rams knocked off the No. 8-ranked team in Class 4A in the opener before dropping the nightcap in four innings. Jon Wille and Will Sullivan had two hits apiece as Senior made the most of those four hits in the opener. Jaden Arnold went 4 1/3 innings, and Max Waller earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief. City High had seven runs in the second and third innings and six in the fourth to take the nightcap.
Dubuque Hempstead 7-8, Cedar Falls 5-7 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Mustangs (13-12) jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never trailed in the opener. Justin Potts went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, Carter Krug drove in a pair, Andrew Tharp went 6 2/3 innings for the win, and Gage Bishop recorded the final out for the save. In the nightcap, Hempstead scored six in the fourth inning to take an 8-3 lead and held on to win. Johnny Muehring went 3-for-3, Potts and Joe Helminiak added two hits apiece and Muehring and Brody Ruffridge drove in two runs each. Muehring earned the pitching win, and Bishop earned another save.
Wahlert 3-10, Iowa City West 2-8 — At Petrakis Park: The Eagles swept the MVC doubleheader to improve to 19-10.
Beckman 3, Independence 1 — At Independence, Iowa: Luke Schieltz belted a two-run triple, and three pitchers — Drew Thier, Jake Schmidt and Dylan Recker — combined to hold the Mustangs to one run.
North Fayette Valley 2-7, Clayton Ridge 1-3 — At West Union, Iowa: Kyler Millard went 3-for-3 and Caden Helle struck out nine in the tough-luck loss for Clayton Ridge in the opener. North Fayette Valley took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. In the nightcap, Millard had both of Clayton Ridge's hits. North Fayette Valley scored three in the third and three in the fourth to take command.
North Linn 14-11, Maquoketa Valley 1-1 -- At Delhi, Iowa: The Class 1A No. 5-ranked Lynx made quick work of the Wildcats in Tri-Rivers Conference play.
PREP SOFTBALL
West Des Moines Valley 8, Western Dubuque 4 — At DGIL Complex: Carson Koerperich tripled and drove in a run, and Hannah Hoefer also had an RBI in the Bobcats’ non-conference loss. Western Dubuque fell to 19-5. Valley is coached by Dubuque native Tom Bakey.
West Des Moines Valley 5, Dubuque Senior 4 — At DGIL Complex: Stella Weber and Sophie Link had two hits each for Senior, while Jolee Strohmeyer, Link and Brooke Sullivan drove in runs.
West Des Moines Valley 9, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At DGIL Complex: Chandler Houselog belted a two-run home run in the second for the Mustangs’ runs.
West Delaware 15-20, South Tama 0-0 — At Tama, Iowa: The Hawks scored 13 runs in the top of the first in the first game, then had an eight-run first inning in the nightcap while sweeping winless South Tama in the WaMaC doubleheader.
AUTO RACING
Dubuque Speedway rained out — The weekly racing program at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway fell victim to afternoon rain showers on Sunday. It marked the fifth rain out of the season, which began April 16.