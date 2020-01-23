The Loras College women’s basketball team celebrated its rise into the top 10 national rankings by winning its 10th straight game on Wednesday night.
Macenzie Kraemer scored a game-high 19 points and Kari Fitzpatrick added 13 as the NCAA Division III No. 8-ranked Duhawks cruised by Coe College, 72-54, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Duhawks (16-1, 7-1 American Rivers Conference) broke open a 22-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Bellevue Marquette alum Marissa Schroeder chipped in 11 points to pull within 25 of hitting 1,000 points for her career.
Luther 77, Dubuque 62 — At Decorah, Iowa: Lauren Griffith scored 24 points and Allison Bailey added 14, but the Spartans (5-12, 1-7 A-R-C) allowed the Norse (8-7, 6-2) to pull away with an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter.
Central Methodist 89, Clarke 74 — At Fayette, Mo.: Morgan Pitz scored 16 points and Makenna Haase added 13 points and 10 rebounds, but the Pride (15-4, 9-4 Heart of America Conference) fell to NAIA No. 8-ranked Central Methodist.
UW-Whitewater 67, UW-Platteville 52 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Morgan Horstman scored 19 points to lead the Pioneers (9-8, 1-5 WIAC) in defeat.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 77, UW-Whitewater 56 — At Platteville, Wis.: The NCAA Division III No. 11-ranked Pioneers (15-2, 5-1 WIAC) rolled on Garding Against Cancer Night, led by 18 points from Carter Voelker and 16 from Quentin Shields.
Dubuque 75, Luther 69 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Spartans (11-6, 4-4 A-R-C) hung on for the gritty road win behind Mitch Burger’s 29 points and Cascade grad Brock Simon added 10.
Coe 81, Loras 74 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Rowan McGowen scored 24 points and JT Ford added 21, but the Duhawks (11-6, 4-4 A-R-C) came up short.
Clarke 82, Central Methodist 79 — At Fayette, Mo.: Keith Johnson scored 22 points and Jordan Lake added 19 as the Pride (13-6, 9-4 Heart) scored a road win.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duncan tabbed new Duhawks coach — Kristy Duncan has been announced as the new head women’s volleyball coach and senior woman administrator at Loras College.
Duncan comes to Loras after serving as the head women’s volleyball coach at Illinois College since 2014 and the assistant director of athletics over the past year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 62, Warren 40 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Declan Schemmel and Dawson Feyen scored 13 points apiece to pace the Warriors, who improved to 17-2 and 5-0 in the NUIC.
Scales Mound 51, Stockton 40 — At Stockton, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo dropped 20 points as the Hornets (16-6, 4-1 NUIC) held on.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 62, West Carroll 18 — At Savanna, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 22 points and Mackenzie Muehleip added 19 as the Pirates (19-5, 5-0 NUIC) rolled.