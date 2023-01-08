It was just the remedy Dubuque Wahlert was looking for.
A rock-solid performance to right the ship after a mini road bump.
The Golden Eagles halted a three-game skid with a convincing, 71-46, wire-to-wire thumping of West Delaware on Saturday at the Wendy’s/MidwestOne Boys Basketball Classic at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Jack Walsh led Wahlert in scoring with 18 points, while Nolan Berendes added 15. Duke Faley had a typically sound effort on both ends, recording a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Hayden Lyness paced West Delaware (7-4) with 12 points, and Griffin Lott added nine.
The win for Wahlert helped ease the sting after two tight losses to Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Prairie, and an intracity defeat to rival Dubuque Senior.
“Those were all games we thought we were all in position to do something, and we needed this one today,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “They shared the ball really well today; I was really pleased on the offensive end. And defensively, we were really sound.”
Wahlert jumped to a 6-0 lead to start the game, and extended it to a 19-3 advantage after a 13-0 run that chewed up a large chunk of the first quarter.
“We’ve been off to a lot of slow starts the last few games, so that was one of our big things before the game,” Walsh said. “The locker room was trying to get us ready to go, so being able to start like that was huge for us.”
Walsh’s nine first-quarter points keyed the Golden Eagles to a 23-7 lead after 8 minutes of play. The senior forward added six more in the second quarter, highlighted by a breakaway steal and slam dunk that not only brought Wahlert fans to their feet, but halted the Hawks’ momentum as they tried to claw back in the game.
“It’s always something I want to do in the game,” Walsh said. “Getting a steal is good, but then getting the dunk makes it even better. It just brought some more energy and got our bench going, as well. (West Delaware) was trying to make a run there, and stopping that any way possible, is the most important thing there.”
The Hawks climbed to within 11 points multiple times in the second quarter, but the Golden Eagles wouldn’t let them get any closer. Walsh’s jumper toward the end of the half made it 37-20 at the break.
Faley’s layup midway through the third increased the lead to 46-29, and Patrick Fitzgerald’s 3-pointer put Wahlert ahead by 20, 52-32, with 1:36 left in the third.
“We’re always trying to extend the lead,” Walsh said. “Still always trying to take quality shots, but it’s always important to extend the lead late in the game.”
With consecutive matchups against Class 3A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, and 4A No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy next week, English said Saturday’s result was crucial.
“We made strides today,” English said. “It’s a brutal stretch, and we’ve got to show up to play each night.”
