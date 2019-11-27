Katie Furlong, a former Galena, Ill., multi-sport standout, earned unanimous first team all-Great Lakes Valley Conference in volleyball at the league’s annual banquet last week.
Furlong posted her second straight all-GLVC first-team selection for the University of Indianapolis, and first unanimous decision, after leading the Greyhounds in points/set (4.00) and kills/set (3.74) during her junior campaign prior to the conference tournament. She hit .270 in 105 sets, while also adding 58 digs and 28 blocks defensively.
“It’s a really tremendous honor, but I wouldn’t be the player I am without my teammates,” Furlong said on the eve of the league tournament in East Peoria, Ill. “I’m really excited for the rest of the weekend. I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I’ve received while being part of this program.”
In 15 conference matches, Furlong averaged 3.74 kills/set to rank fifth in the GLVC over 50 sets of action. She attacked at a .255 clip against league opponents, totaling 187 of her 403 kills this season in conference play.
“Katie has been one of our go-to players all year long, and it’s been fun to watch her grow and develop over the past few seasons,” coach Jason Reed said. “With as many great players as there are in the GLVC, this is a very special and well-deserved honor.”
In three seasons at UIndy, Furlong has accumulated 1,018 kills; 1,083 points; 396 digs and 77 total blocks.
For the first time since 2014, the UIndy volleyball team will participate in the NCAA Division II tournament. The Greyhounds earned the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Regional field after finishing the regular season and GLVC Championship Tournament with a 21-9 overall record.
Five area players first-team all-A-R-C — Five players with area ties earned first-team all-American Rivers Conference in football, the league announced Tuesday. University of Dubuque senior defensive back and Loras College senior linebacker Chris Miller made the first-team defense; Cuba City, Wis., native and University of Dubuque freshman running back Kordell Stillmunkes and UD junior lineman Jacob Beasley earned spots on the first-team offense; and Coe College junior punter Evan Ellis, a Western Dubuque grad, earned a first-team specialist spot.
The second team included Dubuque Hempstead grad and UD junior defensive lineman Marshon Crowder, Clayton Ridge grad and Coe senior lineman Thomas Meyer, and Wahlert grad and Wartburg senior lineman John Patrick. UD also landed senior linebacker Chad Marsh, senior receiver Kody Riemer and junior lineman Kyle Marsh on the second team. Loras senior defensive back Riley Larson, senior lineman Dalton Vislisel and senior lineman Tyler Poggenpohl also made the second team.
Honorable mention status went to Loras’ Walker Even and Trey Simmons and UD’s Adam Rothas. Bellevue, Iowa, native Hunter Clasen, a freshman at Wartburg, also made honorable mention.
Wartburg moves on in playoffs — The No. 17-ranked Wartburg football team opened the NCAA Division III playoffs with a 41-3 victory at Hope College. The win stood as the 11th NCAA playoff win for the program as the Knights earned an at-large bid to make their 14th postseason appearance in program history. Wartburg (10-1) visits perennial power UW-Whitewater on Saturday in the second round.
Doyle helps Winthrop to NCAAs — Makayla Doyle, a Hempstead graduate and a senior at NCAA Division I Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., has helped the Eagles to a 24-4 overall record and an undefeated Big South Conference at 14-0. This weekend the Eagles won the Big South Conference championship tournament and punched their ticket to the NCAA volleyball tournament. The NCAA women’s volleyball tournament bracket announcement will be made Sunday.
Doyle leads her team with a .340% hitting percentage and is second on the team in blocks. She was named to the Big South All-Conference team and the All-Academic team.
Pioneers’ Domask honored — UW-Platteville junior Maiah Domask earned the WIAC’s Athlete of the Week award in women’s basketball. Domask helped the Pioneers upset No. 4-ranked Wartburg, 75-65, in their only game of the week. In 33 minutes of action, Domask recorded her first double-double of the season. She scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and added two assists. Domask also took three offensive charges, the last one being in the final minute to secure the win for the Pioneers.