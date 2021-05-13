The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will add six players, one umpire and one contributor during its 35th annual induction ceremonies this summer.
The players include Dubuque’s Mark Gassmann, Farley’s Scott Harris, Rickardsville’s Phil Klein, Pleasant Grove’s Gery “Baldy” McDermott and Cascade’s Marty Sutherland and Pat Weber. Worthington’s Darrell Tucker will be inducted as an umpire, and Dyersville’s Donnie Ungs will be honored as a contributor.
They will be honored during a Hall of Fame dinner/program on Friday, July 9 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. Gary Dolphin, the Voice of the Hawkeyes, will emcee the event, which begins with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.
The following evening, the Hall of Fame/Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star Game between the Prairie League and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will take place at Memorial Park in Worthington. The All-Star Game starts at 6:30 p.m. with representatives from Bernard and Key West serving as managers. Following the game, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place.
In the event of rain, the All-Star Game and induction ceremony will be rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 11.
Tickets for the dinner/program can be purchased from Hall of Fame committee members Gary Langel or Rich Knepper. Tickets cost $20 per person and will go on sale in June.
Due to the pandemic, the Hall of Fame did not hold induction ceremonies or the All-Star Game last summer.
EIHL semifinals set — The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will decide its preseason tournament champion this weekend at the newly renovated Farley Park. In Friday’s semifinals, Farley meets Cascade at 7 p.m., and Key West plays Dyersville at approximately 8:30 p.m. The winners meet at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Farley reached the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Rickardsville on Saturday. Andy Seabrooke tossed a three-hitter, and Maquoketa High School standout Kannon Coakley went 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Hawks.
Cascade defeated the Dubuque Budweisers, 7-4, to advance to the semifinals. Brock Simon went 3-for-3, Nolan Weber went 2-for-4 and Derek Lieurance homered in support of winning pitcher Braden Houston.
Key West edged EIHL newcomer Peosta, 2-0, in the quarterfinals behind Kevin Hunley’s stellar pitching outing. He scattered five hits, walked one and struck out nine in six innings before Nick Woltkamp came on for the save.
Carter Petsche singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning and also picked up the decision on the mound as Dyersville edged Worthington, 2-1, in the quarterfinals. Petsche outdueled his former Beckman teammate, Josh Engler.
Farley 9, Epworth 5 — At Farley, Iowa: Tony Anstoetter, Aaron Saeugling, Aaron Wulfekuhle and Max Pins all had two hits, and Wulfekuhle homered in support of winning pitcher Saeugling on Wednesday night in the Prairie League.
Rickardsville 6, Monticello 5 — At Rickardsville, Iowa: Ryan Mabe went 3-for-3, and Ian Meyer and Drew Francois added two hits apiece for Rickardsville, which scored twice in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday night for the EIHL walk-off win.
Cascade 5, Dyersville 4 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Reds picked up a key early season victory over rival Dyersville in EIHL play on Tuesday.