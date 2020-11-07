Dubuque’s Wahlert football season was a special one.
The Iowa Class 3A District 4 honor team solidified that sentiment.
Jamie Marshall was named the district’s coach of the year after leading the Golden Eagles to their best record (6-3) in more than a decade, and Nick Bandy and Nathan Donovan earned individual awards when the all-district team was released this week.
Bandy, a defensive lineman/receiver and one of six Golden Eagles named to the all-district first team, was named the defensive player of the year after registering four sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He had team-highs with 16 receptions and two touchdowns. He was second on the team with 183 receiving yards.
Donovan, who is also a standout on the Eagles’ soccer team, was named the district’s placekicker of the year. He was 5-for-8 on field goal attempts with a long of 45. He made 25 of 26 extra-point attempts. Joining Bandy on the first team was running back/safety Gabe Anstoetter, defensive end/offensive lineman Hughie Doyle, linebacker Kaiden Knockel, linebacker/running back Jake Brosius and linebacker/tight end Danny Steele.
Cornerbacks Landon Stoll and Adam Wagner, running back Ryan Brosius, receiver/safety Carson Cummer, and nickelback Tyler Dodds were named to the second team.
Quarterback Charlie Fair and defensive end Rodney Neeley earned honorable mention.
Marshall, a 1995 Wahlert grad in his second season coaching his alma mater, led the program to a 4-2 regular-season mark and a runner-up finish in the district. Wahlert earned a pair of playoff victories — the Eagles’ first postseason wins since 2008 — including a 10-0 road win over a one-loss Decorah team in the second round. It took a field goal in the final minutes for top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier to beat Wahlert, 17-14, in last week’s third round of the 3A playoffs.
Anstoetter ran for a team-high 806 yards and eight touchdowns, caught nine passes for 143 yards and a score, and had 71 tackles.
Doyle registered seven sacks and eight tackles for loss. Steele had 37.5 tackles, two sacks and seven tackles for loss. Knockel finished with 54 tackles.
Jake Brosius ran for 240 yards and five touchdowns.
Wahlert’s all-academic selections included: Anstoetter, Bandy, Ian Borelli, Jake Brosius, Jack Crahan, Cummer, Dodds, Donovan, Doyle, Fair, Patrick Igo, Diego Mejia Moreno, Steele, Stoll, Ian Takes, Sam Timp, Joel Tranel and John Valdez.