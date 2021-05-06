Robert Cronin didn’t know what to expect from the United States Hockey League season when he reported to Dubuque in the fall.
The coronavirus pandemic cast daily uncertainty about the viability of the 14 teams completing their 54-game schedules, let alone conducting the Clark Cup Playoffs. And the Fighting Saints were in serious rebuild mode after finishing second overall last season.
But, as Cronin and teammate Braden Doyle loaded up the car to return home to Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon, the Saints’ leading scorer said the highs outnumbered the lows in a roller-coaster season. Dubuque’s season came to an end on Saturday with a two-game playoff sweep at the hands of regular-season champion Chicago.
“This was really an amazing year,” said Cronin, who led the team with 53 points in 48 games. “Obviously, we would have liked to have gone a little further, but I’m incredibly proud of how far this team came this season. We learned so much, especially considering we had so many young kids.
“But I’m proud of how we stuck with it after adversity hit us early on. Our backs were against the wall pretty much the whole season, but we stuck with it until the end.”
The Saints faced coronavirus interruptions — either their own or their opponents’ — at least once each month from November through March and played all but two of their regularly scheduled games. Amazingly, the USHL completed all but nine of the 378 games on the original schedule, then it ran out of time before the established date for the playoffs to start.
Because of the threat of the virus, the Saints’ players and staff followed strict limitations to outside contact throughout the season.
“The first probably three months of the season felt like an eternity,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “But, once we started to kind of figure out how to function around COVID, we really started to make strides. We got used to the ebbs and flows of the season.”
After rostering only two 17-year-olds last season, Dubuque’s number swelled to seven this season. The learning curve became steeper when several other USHL teams rostered older players who normally would have played college hockey this season but returned because of the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Dubuque started 1-10-0 and appeared headed for the No. 1 overall pick in the USHL Draft. But, those rookies with their feet to the fire grew up in a hurry, and general manager Kalle Larsson made a handful of shrewd moves to significantly improve the roster — all without sacrificing prospects or draft picks.
Andrei Buyalsky and 17-year-old phenom Matt Savoie added punch to the offense, Henry Thrun and Zane Demsey stabilized the defense corps, and Los Angeles Kings goaltending prospect Lukas Parik became a difference maker between the pipes.
Despite the moves this season, Dubuque used only 31 players, the second-lowest in the league to Fargo’s 30. The league average was slightly more than 38.
When the final pieces fell into place, Dubuque went on a 23-13-4-1 run to close the season and won the Cowbell Cup for the second straight season by going 5-1 against rival Waterloo.
The Saints moved into a playoff position for the first time all season with just eight days remaining and clinched a playoff spot on the final night of the season. They needed a two-game sweep of Green Bay on the final weekend to make the eight-team postseason field for the 10th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the USHL.
“We know that playoff streak is something special for Dubuque, and the fans take a lot of pride in it,” Cronin said. “We wanted to be a team that kept it going. After that 1-10 start, we got a pretty good spark and we started to string together some wins.”
David and Larsson probably won’t garner many votes for USHL coach of the year and general manager of the year after sweeping the awards a year ago. Those awards typically go to league or division winners.
But, in many ways, David and Larsson performed better this year than a year ago, when a veteran core cruised to a 33-13-2 record.
“Only one team gets to end its season feeling really happy,” David said. “But I don’t feel as though this season was a disappointment at all. When you look at everything we went through, starting with COVID, this season feels like quite an accomplishment. And we definitely have a lot to be proud of.”
And they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the next season, when rivals Cedar Rapids and Madison will return to the USHL. Cedar Rapids opted out because of massive damage to its arena, and Madison paused because of extra-strict COVID regulations in Dane County.
The Saints expect to move 10 players to the NCAA Division I level next season. That includes forwards Cronin (New Hampshire), P.J. Fletcher (Miami), Daniyal Dzhaniyev (Penn State), Buyalsky (Vermont) and Tristan Lemyre (Denver), as well as defensemen Dylan Herzog (Yale), Ian Pierce (Dartmouth), Thrun (Harvard), Evan Stella (American International) and Doyle (Boston University).
Savoie will return to the Winnipeg Ice of the major junior Western Hockey League, and Parik has garnered professional interest overseas.
As of this week, 13 veterans appear on the team’s preliminary roster for next season, including second-leading scorer Stephen Halliday and third-leading scorer Connor Kurth. Primo Self, Ryan Alexander, Max Montes, Kenny Connors, Riley Stuart and promising rookie Mikey DeAngelo all top the forward depth chart. DeAngelo skated for the National Team Development Program down the stretch and played for Dubuque in the playoffs.
Michael Feenstra, Demsey, Max Burkholder and Riley Rosenthal are expected to return to the defense corps. And Hobie Hedquist will delay his entry to the University of North Dakota.
Larsson, David and the coaching staff will attend the USHL’s combines the next two weekends in preparation for the May 26-27 draft. The team’s main camp will follow a month later.
“As of right now, the plan is to have fans participating in our main camp like they usually do,” David said. “We can’t wait to get back to normal as soon as possible.”
Especially after a season with so much uncertainty from Day 1.