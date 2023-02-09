Padraig Gallagher’s offensive onslaught of a week began with a defensive mindset.
Heading into Beckman’s Jan. 30 marquee matchup with River Valley South-leading Wilton, Gallagher told his head coach he had one goal.
“He told me he didn’t care if he scored zero points before the game as long as he held (Wilton leading scorer) Caden Kirkman under his average,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said.
Gallagher proceeded to contain the dynamic Kirkman to 21 points —well under his season average of 28 — in the Trailblazer’s 78-52 commanding victory.
He did a little damage on offense, as well.
Gallagher, a senior who became the fourth member of Beckman’s 1,000-point club earlier this season, erupted for a school-record 45 points. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week broke another Beckman record in that same contest, connecting on 8 of 9 3-point attempts.
“It’s pretty crazy that’s what he said before the game and he goes out and breaks two school records,” Molony said. “We didn’t really call more than one or two plays that were designed to get him open shots; it was just more of him making all the right decisions.”
That performance was merely the beginning of a memorable week for the Trailblazer standout.
Gallagher added a 26-point performance the next night to complete a season sweep of Bellevue, and netted 22 points in a rout of Anamosa to close out an incredible three-game stretch that saw Beckman clinch the River Valley North, its first-ever outright conference championship in school history.
“It felt great,” said Gallagher, who scored 93 points over three games. “At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t shooting the greatest and the past two weeks I’ve really picked it up. Winning the first conference title in Beckman history was really big for us.”
It was especially big for Gallagher who acknowledged he entered the season with a chip on his shoulder.
“We were ranked fourth on our side of the conference to start, supposed to be about a middle of the road team, and we came out and proved everybody wrong,” Gallagher said.
Molony stated that Gallagher’s leadership extends far beyond just the 22.4 points per game the Northwest Missouri State commit is averaging this season.
“It’s not just his points; it’s everything else he does for the team,” Molony said. “We play how he plays, regardless if he scores zero or 45. He tells me all the time, ‘We play so much better when I talk on defense and I’m in the right spots.’ When he’s in the right mindset for us, we’re gonna win a lot of ball games. We feel like we have the best player on the court at any given time.”
For Gallagher, who currently sits in second place on Beckman’s all-time scoring list, the time to be completely locked in is right now as the Trailblazers are set to begin postseason play in the Class 2A Substate 4 quarterfinals on Feb. 16.
“We’re gonna have eight practices before that first (playoff) game,” Gallagher said. “Playoffs are always the longest part of the year, so it’s more about staying zoned in and staying locked in on our goal. Not getting sidetracked and keep getting better every single day.”
And making that trek to Des Moines for the second time in his career is exactly how Gallagher hopes to end his special senior campaign.
“The ultimate goal is obviously a state championship,” said Gallagher, who helped the Trailblazers to a state quarterfinal run as a sophomore. “But just making state would be a huge accomplishment for our seniors. To start the year, everyone thought we would be .500, so just proving them wrong and proving ourselves right, would be a huge thing for us.”
