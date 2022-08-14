ASBURY, Iowa — Ben Johnson still has the competitive drive to play tournament golf, even if work makes it a little more difficult to get out these days.
The 25-year-old former Illinois Wesleyan University standout shot a two-day 68-69—137 to win The Bradford Open on Sunday at The Meadows Golf Club. Johnson defeated two-time defending champion Eric Wolfe by five strokes.
“I work a lot and live in the city, so golf isn’t quite as accessible for me, but I still like to get out and play when I can,” said Johnson, a 2019 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan who works as an accountant in Chicago. “I don’t get to play as many tournaments as I’d like, so it makes you feel pretty good know you can still be competitive.
“It’s always good to get the ‘W,’ but it’s obviously even better because I got second last year. It feels really good to be able to come back and redeem myself.
Johnson, who finished two strokes behind Wolfe last year, held a two-stroke lead on Wolfe after Saturday’s opening round. He said he still felt pressure heading down the stretch.
“It was still pretty close at the turn, so it felt good to be able to finish one out with a really good back nine,” Johnson said. “I chipped and putted really well and played solid all weekend. I think I only had three bogeys all weekend long, which is really good when you consider how challenging a course the Meadows is.”
Johnson, a native of Downers Grove, Ill., earned NCAA Division III second-team all-American accolades as a senior at Illinois Wesleyan. He was chosen as one of 44 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for Division III, landed all-Central Region honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America and qualified for the 2018 U.S. Amateur championships at Pebble Beach.
Wolfe finished with a 72 on Sunday after carding a 70 in the first round Saturday. Kyle Arthofer flipped Wolfe’s scorecard with a 72-70—142.
“To be honest, I didn’t give Ben anything to be afraid of today,” Wolfe said. “I did not play very well at all. I wish I could have given him more coming down the back nine, but I just didn’t have my best stuff. I couldn’t give him a run for it.
“I guess it still feels pretty good to get second, even though I didn’t have my game today.”
Skyler LeVine finished fourth with a 71-73—144, Jim Ihm took fifth with a 71-75—146, and Joey Kaesbauer claimed sixth with a 72-75—147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.