It often resembles a heavyweight prize fight when city rivals Hempstead and Senior meet.
Senior landed the first blow, then withstood as the Mustangs countered back with a couple shots of their own.
The Rams thought maybe they had a knockout punch. For a few moments, it appeared Hempstead was going to let another fourth-quarter lead slip away.
This time, the Mustangs got the score. And the stop.
Jackson Ostrander somehow caught a deflected pass for the go-ahead touchdown with less than 4 minutes left, and Hempstead’s defense stopped the Rams on fourth down a short time later to seal a 21-17 victory on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
“We don’t let the score determine it until the clock hits zero,” Ostrander said. “We just play through everything until that clock hits zero.”
Having twice forced the Rams to punt from deep in their own territory, Hempstead got the ball back, trailing, 17-14, with 6:12 left and only 24 yards to go for a go-ahead touchdown.
Quarterback Aidan Dunne scrambled to avoid pressure then unleashed a throw toward two receivers in the end zone. The ball bounced off the hands of the first receiver, Max Moldt, but right to Ostrander in the back corner for the touchdown.
After seeing a four-point lead disappear late in last week’s 40-37 loss to Western Dubuque, the Mustangs (2-1) held on this time despite Senior getting one last-gasp possession at the Hempstead 45-yard line. After four straight incompletions, the Mustangs ran out the clock from the victory formation.
“We learned from last week,” Dunne said. “They scored, we didn’t put our heads down and we just went out and got it done.”
Dunne threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a team-high 67 yards. Zach Sabers added 57 rushing yards and Ostrander finished with 85 yards on four receptions.
Hempstead’s defense limited Senior star running back Cain McWilliams to a season-low 93 rushing yards. Rams quarterback Jack Gilligan threw for 124 yards, including his first career varsity touchdown.
Iowa State recruit Jim Bonifas made his impact felt on defense for the Rams (1-2), where he unofficially registered three sacks and a fumble recovery.
Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.
“We had some chances, we just didn’t take advantage of them. We made too many mistakes to win tonight,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “Hat’s off to them, they made the plays when they needed to make the plays.”
But it was the Rams who threw and landed the first punch as McWilliams returned the opening kickoff 43 yards. Gilligan connected with Tommy Williams on a short post route for a 60-yard score and a 6-0 lead.
The Mustangs methodically went to work, though.
Sabers ran six times for 33 yards on the ensuing possession, capping the 13-play, 77-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run — his fourth rushing score of the season.
Hempstead’s defense tightened after that. Senior picked up a first down and was forced to punt, but punter Jack Aitchison went to his knee to receive the snap, giving the ball to the Mustangs at the Senior 38-yard line.
Hempstead pushed the ball to the Rams’ 2 and settled for a 20-yard field goal attempt from Ben Jaeger — an attempt that ultimately was blocked as Senior’s Seth Bullock surged through the middle of the Hempstead line.
Senior moved out to midfield on its next possession before Aitchison atoned for his miscue on his next punt attempt, fumbling the snap before taking off and picking up a first down at the Mustangs’ 42. The drive ultimately ended in a punt, though.
Noah Pettinger caught his first career varsity touchdown pass on the next drive, a 7-yard reception on a quick slant that gave Hempstead a 14-6 lead with just less than 5 minutes left in the half.
Senior cut into the lead just before halftime, moving inside the Hempstead 20 before consecutive incomplete passes forced the Rams to settle for Jacob Konrardy’s 32-yard field goal with 66 seconds left before the break.
Both defenses took over in the third quarter before Senior finally found an answer and retook the lead on McWilliams’ 4-yard touchdown run. Gilligan and Hunter Preston connected for a two-point pass to put the Rams in front, 17-14, with 10:23 remaining.
Hempstead was forced to punt it away on the ensuing possession, but pinned the Rams at their own 8 and forced a quick three-and-out. But running back Jalen Smith had the ball pop out of his hands as he was running free for a first down, giving the ball back to Senior with 7:44 left.
That wasn’t the end, though.
Hempstead’s defense again forced a three-and-out, with Anterio Thompson’s pressure forcing an intentional grounding penalty on third down. The subsequent punt from Senior’s end zone only traveled to the 24-yard line, giving Hempstead another prime opportunity to retake the lead with 6:12 left.
This time, they made it count.
“We’re just looking to win football games,” Ostrander said. “Last week was tough, but we brought it back and now we’re going to go get one next week.”