Galena is one win away from another berth in sectionals.
The Pirates defeated Scales Mound in straight sets, 25-9, 25-12 Wednesday night and will host tonight’s Illinois Class 1A regional final.
Taylor Hilby led Galena (34-1-1) with eight kills, Maggie Furlong had seven digs, Addie Hefel three service aces, and Julie Townsend 17 assists.
The Pirates will host Durand-Pecatonica (20-9-3) tonight at 6 p.m.
Durand-Pecatonica 2, Stockton 0 — At Orangeville, Ill.: The Blackhawks (20-13) saw their season end in the regional semifinals with a straight set loss to Durand-Pecatonica.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 1, Grand View 0 — At Clarke: Zoe Framke broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 87th minute to lead the Pride (10-6-1, 6-4-1 Heart of America Athletic Conference).
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Whitewater 4, UW-Platteville 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Mitch Reid assisted on Lucas Godon’s goal in the 47th minute for Platteville.