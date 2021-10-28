Galena is one win away from another berth in sectionals.

The Pirates defeated Scales Mound in straight sets, 25-9, 25-12 Wednesday night and will host tonight’s Illinois Class 1A regional final.

Taylor Hilby led Galena (34-1-1) with eight kills, Maggie Furlong had seven digs, Addie Hefel three service aces, and Julie Townsend 17 assists.

The Pirates will host Durand-Pecatonica (20-9-3) tonight at 6 p.m.

Durand-Pecatonica 2, Stockton 0 — At Orangeville, Ill.: The Blackhawks (20-13) saw their season end in the regional semifinals with a straight set loss to Durand-Pecatonica.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Clarke 1, Grand View 0 — At Clarke: Zoe Framke broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 87th minute to lead the Pride (10-6-1, 6-4-1 Heart of America Athletic Conference).

MEN’S SOCCER

UW-Whitewater 4, UW-Platteville 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Mitch Reid assisted on Lucas Godon’s goal in the 47th minute for Platteville.

