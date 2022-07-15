Anna Jensen has been in search of that marquee tournament victory in her young golf career.
Earlier this month, she finally found it.
The former Dubuque Wahlert standout captured the 11th annual Iowa Golf Association Women’s Match Play Championship on July 1 at Talons Golf in Ankeny. It was her second time playing the event; she finished runner-up last year and was in search of a little redemption this summer.
“It definitely acted as motivation,” said Jensen, who will be a junior with the University of Northern Iowa women’s golf program this fall. “Last year I was so close and it made me realize that it was possible to win. I knew I wanted to work harder because I knew it was possible. I wanted revenge and to take that trophy.”
Jensen starred for the Golden Eagles as a prep, finishing as Iowa Class 3A state runner-up in consecutive seasons and helping Wahlert to the state team championship in 2019. Those years certainly helped prepare Jensen for moments like this.
“It was motivating knowing that I was a good enough player and confident in my game that I could get there,” Jensen said. “This year I was coming back wanting to win and knowing that I could do it.”
Jensen earned the No. 2 seed in the stroke-play portion of the four-day tournament, and she secured wins over Carroll Dethrow and Kathy Fortune to begin her journey. Jensen was then paired against the 2021 IGA Junior Girls Amateur Champion, Tatum Depuydt, in the quarterfinals and pulled out a tight 3&2 victory.
Fiona Watson, a Scotland native and former Iowa State standout who graduated in 1998 and currently lives in Des Moines, awaited Jensen in the semifinals. And it was a barnburner.
Jensen got off to a quick start, winning two of the first three holes. Watson fought back by winning the fourth and fifth hole. At the turn, the match was all square, but Watson took three of the next four holes and went 3 up going into the 14th hole.
“The most stressful was the semifinal match,” Jensen said. “I was down 3 with 5 holes left. I had to for sure win the next three holes. I remember standing on the 14th tee and just thinking, you know, this will be hard and be a fight, but I’m going to play the best five holes I can possibly play.”
On the brink of elimination, Jensen went birdie, par, par to Watson’s par, bogey, bogey and tied the match. Jensen and Watson tied on 17 and 18 to send the match to Talon’s one-of-a-kind 19th hole, a par 3. Jensen stuck a shot to 5 feet and drained the birdie putt to advance to the finals.
“It felt so good to come away with that win,” Jensen said. “But, the finals were pretty hard, too.”
Jensen rode the momentum of her semifinal win into the final against Paige Hoffman, a 2019 Class 4A state champion for West Des Moines Valley. There were a total of 11 lead changes in their match, and neither player was up more than one hole during the contest.
Going into hole 16, Jensen was down one, but made a par to tie the match. Both competitors birdied the par-five 17th hole and the match was tied going into 18. Jensen won the match with a two-putt par to bring the match play trophy home.
“I remember thinking at the end of winning the whole tournament, ‘Holy crap, I actually did it,’” Jensen said. “In the back of my mind I knew I could do it, and then it actually happened. I’ve won tournaments in the past, but this is my biggest win by far. It was almost a shock that it actually happened, but I knew against that competition that I definitely deserved it.”
Jensen is hoping to propel a strong summer into an important junior season with the Panthers. She saw her first action as a sophomore last year and contributed immediately, leading the team at the Indiana State Invitational with a tie for second place with a 78-73—151. She was the first UNI player of the season to be named Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week on April 6 and played in all nine of UNI’s tournaments. She averaged 79.88 and had a low round of 71 on the year, and finished 43rd at the MVC Championships.
“The spring season went OK, there were some highs and lows,” Jensen said. “Coming out of the conference meet, I didn’t play as well as I would have liked. It’s a shot to your confidence not performing how you want, but this tournament really boosted my confidence. I’ve won this tournament, now I want to win another. I want to win more tournaments and win conference, and it’s a domino effect. I want to continue to improve and continue to accomplish things.”
