As Dubuque inched closer and closer to victory, Grace Hintze smelled blood and (literally) went in for the kills.
The freshman outside from Bondurant, Iowa, went off for a match-high 18 kills, including four over a prolonged game-winning run in Set 3 and the Spartans swept the Duhawks, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-15, on Wednesday in the Stoltz Center.
This marked just the second American Rivers Conference loss for Loras (19-8, 6-2 A-R-C), which had already clinched a first-round bye in next week’s league tournament. The match meant a lot more to UD (19-10, 5-3) as the victory means the Spartans secured a home game in the first round of the tournament.
They will host either Buena Vista or Nebraska Wesleyan on Tuesday with the hopes of repeating as A-R-C champs.
“Every single person on the court was on fire, our bench was on fire, everyone was in it,” said Dubuque coach April Elsbernd, who called Wednesday’s match her team’s most impressive of the season. “If we play the way we played tonight, we’re going to be competing to get back there. I’m really happy with the way the girls have responded. You want to peak at the end and I think we’re doing that.”
Looking to extend the match, Loras took a 13-12 lead midway through Set 3. A Rylee Andresen kill sided out for the Spartans, sending Stockton, Ill., product Kara Wright to the service line. That was the start of a 13-2 UD run to close out the match.
Wright served the Spartans to a 20-13 lead. After Jackie Alberto’s kill sided out for the Duhawks, Hintze had three straight kills, followed by a block with Shauna McAleer to push Dubuque to match point, 24-14.
Two plays later, Hintze — fittingly — ended things with a tool off the Loras block for the win.
“I just get really excited in big games like this, so I knew it was really important to put the ball away,” said Hintze, who had 27 attempts and just four errors for a .519 kills percentage. “We knew this was a huge game because we really wanted to host the next game and the rivalry is huge here. It would be hard for any team to play with this crowd we had tonight.”
Dubuque got off to a hot start right out of the gate, with Kate Messino serving the Spartans to a 5-0 lead. They pushed it as high as 17-7 before the Duhawks could sustain a run of their own. McAleer and Wright traded kills to end Set 1 in UD’s favor.
Loras battled tighter in Set 2, with a five-point serving run by Maquoketa grad Kendra Cave tying the frame at 16-all. Andresen followed with a kill, and libero Grace Strawser ripped off four straight at the service line to keep the Spartans in the lead for good in the second set. Andresen and Wright teamed up for a block on set point to give UD a 2-0 cushion in the match.
Messino finished with 37 assists and Darby Hawtrey added 13 kills for the Spartans. Alberto led Loras with nine kills.