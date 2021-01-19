Lily Krahn understands that without her teammates, reaching this special milestone wouldn’t be possible.
Krahn scored 23 points last Friday in a win over Platteville, and the Prairie du Chien junior guard topped 1,000 career points in the home victory.
Krahn became just the fourth player in Blackhawks program history to reach the scoring plateau, and now stands with 1,020 career points with her senior season yet to come.
“I’ve had the best teammates I could have asked for these past three years,” said Krahn, who broke into the lineup immediately as a freshman and has helped the Blackhawks to a 49-10 record in her two-and-a-half seasons thus far. “I’m so close with the senior class now, as we’ve been playing together for four or five years now. Without them, I couldn’t have reached this milestone.
“I didn’t even know that I was close to doing it until my mom said something. It was really fun to have my family there with me and to see them all and to celebrate after the game was a lot of fun.”
Krahn’s been doing it all for the Blackhawks this season, and receiving plenty of NCAA Division I attention in doing so. Krahn averages 21.8 points with a team-best 35 made 3-pointers, along with 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.8 assists per game.
Oklahoma State, Kansas State, South Dakota State and Illinois State, among others, all have offers on the table for Krahn’s services, but she’s still in the process of making her decision.
“Only four girls have accomplished this at Prairie du Chien, and what a great honor it is for her to do it,” said Blackhawks 11th-year coach Paula Shedivy. “It starts with her teammates getting her the ball. In our offense there’s so many different options off it, to play through her and to play off of her is a big reason why she’s been so successful.
“She’s been that spark plug in being able to score for us. When other players can score, too, that takes attention off of her to get open. So her teammates have been a big part of this.”
The Blackhawks (11-1) are ranked second in Wisconsin Division 3 this season, and just suffered their first loss of the year on Saturday at Division 4 No. 2-ranked La Crosse Aquinas, 50-48. After enduring back-to-back losses in sectionals to Platteville the past two years, Krahn and the Blackhawks are ready to break through.
“Since we’re a smaller team this year, we’re working on boxing out and finding a body,” Krahn said. “Knocking down shots at key points and getting that one more pass to get a great shot. We’re going to keep working.”
Kettmann on brink of 300 wins — Bellevue Marquette girls basketball coach Jim Kettmann is one win away from No. 300 in his career with the Mohawks.
Kettmann holds a 299-111 career record (73% win percentage) in his 17th season as head coach of the Mohawks, who take a 6-7 record into tonight’s contest at home against Wyoming Midland (2-10). Kettmann has led the Mohawks to the Iowa state tournament on seven occasions, including consecutive state semifinals appearances the past two seasons.
Despite roster turnover from last year and an 0-6 start to this season, Kettmann has the Mohawks back on track. Marquette has won six of its last seven games and is led by Delaney Banowetz with 12.5 points per game. Holly Kremer adds 11.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest.
Cougars heating up — After graduating four starters from last year’s state semifinal team, and then head coach Mike Sconsa suffering a stroke that’s likely sidelining him for the season, it was hard to know what to expect from the Cascade girls’ team this winter.
It turns out, just more of the same, after a little slower start than usual.
The Cougars stand at 11-4 and are back in the Iowa Class 2A rankings at No. 15 heading into tonight’s home contest against Camanche (3-11). A longtime assistant, Ernie Bolibaugh may take a calmer approach on the bench than Sconsa, but he’s proving to get his message across.
After a 2-3 open to the season, the Cougars are 9-1 since and are powered by the sharpshooting guard duo of Alyssa Lux and Ally Hoffman. Only a sophomore, Lux ranks 19th in the state, regardless of class, with 244 points on the season for a 16.3 per game average, while Hoffman — the team’s lone returning starter — chips in 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
And of course, the Cougars still get after it on the defensive end. Cascade is allowing only 37.6 points per contest with 9.8 steals per game.
Mustangs on move in poll — Winners of four in a row, the Dubuque Hempstead boys basketball team is on the move.
The Mustangs (6-2) moved up three spots in this week’s Iowa Associated Press boys basketball poll, going from 10th to No. 7 in the Class 4A rankings. Cedar Falls (7-0) holds the top position in 4A. Hempstead hosts the Tigers on Feb. 16.
After suffering a head injury in the season opener after a nasty spill, Northern Iowa recruit Michael Duax has been a beast for the Mustangs. Hempstead’s only two losses are to Class 3A No. 8 Western Dubuque when Duax was out, and to 3A No. 3 Davenport Assumption on the road.
Duax is averaging 22.6 points per game and that includes seemingly two-to-three dunks per contest. Jamari Smith adds 14 points per game and Cameron Fens chips in another 10 points per contest — and those two add about another one-to-two jams per game.
The Mustangs host Linn-Mar (4-3) tonight at Moody Gymnasium.
Also in the Iowa rankings, the Bobcats (9-2) dropped a spot to No. 8 in 3A, while Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) dropped out of the poll but is receiving votes.
Pella (3A), Boyden-Hull (2A) and North Linn (1A) earned the top spots in its classes.
Michels 2nd in state — Carson Michels is an absolute stud for the Bellevue Marquette boys basketball team.
Michels, a 6-foot senior guard, has willed the Mohawks (4-7) most of the season, and the sharpshooter ranks second in all of Iowa with 322 points on the season for a 29.3 points per game average. Michels has made 115 of 226 shot attempts this season (50.9%) and is shooting 74.5% from the free-throw line (76-for-102).
Montezuma’s Trey Shearer leads the state with 30.2 points per game.
But it’s not just his scoring that makes Michels a special player. He’s averaging a double-double with 12.8 rebounds per game while dropping 1.6 assists per game as well.
White out for Beckman — Dyersville Beckman’s Mason White was primed for a special season. Sadly, it’s been cut short.
Trailblazers coach Michael Molony confirmed last week that White tore the ACL in his right knee in a Jan. 8 contest against Solon. White was taking the ball out in transition when he appeared to get bumped by a Solon player and hit the floor clutching his knee. He returned to the bench with his knee wrapped and on crutches.
The loss is a huge one for the Blazers (7-4), who opened the season 7-0 and were 7-1 when White went down. The senior guard averaged 20 points per game over eight contests this season.