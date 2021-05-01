Caroline Hutchinson won at No. 1 singles, and Claire Walker did the same at No. 2 before the talented duo teamed up for a victory at No. 1 doubles as the Dubuque Wahlert girls tennis team defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7-2, on Friday at O’Connor Tennis Center.
Hutchinson secured a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, and Walker cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2. Also winning in singles for the Golden Eagles were Lindsay Cummer (3), Lilah Takes (4) and Hannah Hefel (6).
Hutchinson and Walker rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 1 doubles. Cummer and Takes also won for Wahlert at No. 2.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Wahlert takes 2nd — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert finished runner-up behind DeWitt Central at the Cardinal Relays.
Nathan Munshower won the 3,200 for the Eagles in 10:40.07. He also won the 800 in 2:09.92 and the 1,600 in 5:02.03. Teammate Duke Faley captured the discus in 156 feet, 5 inches, and also won the shot put at 47-6.
Maquoketa’s Carter Meyer won the 400 in 54.30 seconds. Teammate Tye Hardin won the high jump at 5-8.
Bellevue Marquette’s Joseph Hager won the 100 in 13.21. Teammate Carson Michels won the 200 in 25.64.
Bellevue’s Riley Carrier captured the 110 hurdles in 17.20.
PREP SOFTBALL
Mineral Point 14, Highland 2 (5 innings) — At Highland, Wis.: Sira James went yard with five RBIs, and Kennedy Wenger went 4-for-5 as the Pointers piled up 11 runs in the fifth inning to runaway to victory.
Fennimore 9, Southwestern 2 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles found enough runs to pull away from the Wildcats.
Iowa-Grant 17, Wisconsin Heights 10 — At Cobb, Wis.: The Panthers outslugged Wisconsin Heights to pick up a big win in a shootout.
Riverdale 23, Darlington 1 (6 innings) — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds were one-hit while Riverdale racked up 23 hits in the rout.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 6, Lena-Winslow 3 — At Warren, Ill.: The Warhawks used a five-run sixth inning to rally to victory, as Caleb Mammoser’s two-run single put the co-op in front for good.
Prairie du Chien 4, Onalaska Luther 0 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Maddox Cejka tossed 6 1/3 innings on the mound and delivered 12 strikeouts as the Blackhawks shut out Onalaska on two hits.
PREP FOOTBALL
Black Hawk/Warren 30, Cuba City 20 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Warriors co-op outlasted the Cubans in a tightly-contested battle to close the season.
Belleville 35, Fennimore 7 — At Belleville, Wis.: The Golden Eagles couldn’t keep pace with Belleville on the road in the season finale.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Blazers win — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Sean Hinerichsen swung to a medalist-winning 38 and Nate Offerman added a 39, as Dyersville Beckman scored a 166 to beat Mount Vernon and Williamsburg at Stone Creek Golf Course.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Lisbon 193, Edgewood-Colesburg 202 — At Colesburg, Iowa: Maddy Streicher earned medalist honpors with a 39 as the Vikings fell short of Lisbon.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central Methodist 18, Clarke 3 — At Fayette, Mo.: Travis McFarland, Donovyn Curiel and Noah Hoepfner each hit solo home runs to deliver all of Clarke’s scoring, but the Pride got tagged for 22 hits in losing the first game in a best-of-three series to determine the Heart of America Conference regular-season champion.
Buena Vista 10-4, Dubuque 7-3 — At Dan Runkle Field: Patrick Rafferty drove in three runs behind a triple in the opener, and Kellen Mitchell drilled a home run in the second game, but the Spartans (11-18, 9-13 American Rivers Conference) couldn’t avoid a sweep from the Beavers (13-17, 9-13).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 7-6, Buena Vista 4-0 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Emily Bloomer went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Brooke Goodman went deep in the opener, setting the tone as the Spartans (20-12, 9-11 A-R-C) swept the Beavers. Lexi Schmidt pitched a shutout for the Spartans to close it out in Game 2.
UW-La Crosse 2-2, UW-Platteville 1-4 — At Platteville, Wis.: Shannon Gaul went 2-for-2 with a double, Ashton Hoeppner struck out four over four innings to win in the circle, and the Pioneers (13-13, 6-6 WIAC) captured Game 2 to salvage a split.
MEN’S GOLF
Duhawks in 2nd — At Iowa City: Jacob Peiser shot a 72 and has a three-round total of 219 to lead Loras after the third round of the A-R-C Championships at Finkbine Golf Course. The Duhawks sit in second place witha 919, behind Nebraska Wesleyan’s 893 and just ahead of Dubuque’s 928 entering today’s final round. Jordan Elliott leads the Spartans with a 225.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Pioneers 6th — At Reedsburg, Wis.: UW-Platteville shot a 349 and is in sixth place out of eight teams after the first round of the WIAC championships at Reedsburg Country Club. Markie Ash led the Pioneers with an 81.