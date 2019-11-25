Luke Robinson appreciates the way everyone in the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ locker room embraces whatever challenge awaits them.
And challenges don’t come much bigger than the one they faced on the road this weekend.
Dubuque beat the top two teams in the USHL’s Western Conference to extend its winning streak to four games and maintain the league’s top winning percentage at .833. The Saints (12-2-1) trail Chicago (14-3-1) by four points for the top spot overall because they have played three fewer games than the Steel.
“I don’t think anyone in our room saw this as a difficult challenge this weekend,” said Robinson, an alternate captain and second-year defenseman. “Any time we’re in a tough building or we’re playing a top team or face any other circumstance where people on the outside might think it’s a tough situation, we understand we have the pieces in place to get it done. We have a lot of confidence in each other.”
The Saints steamrolled West-leading Waterloo, 7-1, on Friday to hand the Black Hawks their most lopsided loss at Young Arena in the USHL’s Tier I era, which spans 18 seasons. They then edged second-place Des Moines, 3-2 in overtime, on Saturday night.
“I don’t think it gets any tougher in our league,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “They’re the two toughest buildings and they just happen to be in first and second place this year. You’re going from the biggest ice surface in the league on one night to the smallest ice surface in the league in less than 24 hours. On top of that, you’re playing two different teams with two completely different styles. It says a lot about the character in the room that we can win both games.”
The challenge became even larger in Des Moines after the Buccaneers erased a two-goal deficit, then enjoyed three straight power plays late in the third period. Dubuque killed all three, then got a power play goal from Mark Cheremeta at 1:50 of overtime after going 0-for-5 with the man-advantage in regulation time. That included a pair of short 5-on-3s.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say we struggled on the power play because we were moving the puck and getting good looks, but they just weren’t going in,” Cheremeta said. “We focused a little more on quick passing and shooting in overtime. It came down to executing.”
All four lines got into the act this weekend, as 14 different skaters registered at least one point. Erik Portillo and Aidan McCarthy split the goaltending duties, and each picked up a victory.
“When everyone’s producing offensively on our team, I don’t think there are many teams in the league that can play with us,” said forward Robert Cronin, who scored his first USHL goal on Saturday. “When all the forwards and defensemen are making plays like we did this weekend, it’s a lot of fun. If we continue to play like that, we’re going to win a lot of hockey games.”
The Saints will continue a five-game road swing this week. They visit Des Moines again on Wednesday, Fargo on Friday and Sioux Falls on Saturday.