Don’t count Dubuque Wahlert out of these football playoffs.
Quarterback Bryce Rudiger connected with Carson Cummer for a 53-yard touchdown pass with 2:50 left in the game as the Golden Eagles shocked Decorah, 10-0, in Decorah, Iowa, in their Iowa Class 3A District 8 second round playoff game on Friday.
Wahlert’s defense held the Vikings (6-2) to 176 total yards.
The Eagles (6-2) lead, 3-0, at halftime on a 30-yard field goal by Nathan Donovan in the 2nd quarter. Wahlert will now await today’s pairings release from the Iowa High School Athletic Association to find out who it will face on Oct. 30.
IOWA CLASS A
Lisbon 48, Maquoketa Valley 6 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Lisbon took a 40-0 lead by halftime to oust the Wildcats with continuous clock in the second half. Maquoketa Valley ended its season at 2-7.
WISCONSIN
Potosi/Cassville 54, Iowa-Grant 6 — At Potosi, Wis.: Ashton Spitzack had touchdown runs of 4, 63 and 14 yards, Robby Roe caught a pair of scores, and Potosi/Cassville ran it up on Iowa-Grant. The co-op improved to 3-1 on the season after suffering its first loss a week ago. The Panthers fell to 0-4.
Tomah 21, Prairie du Chien 14 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Bradyn Saint’s 18-yard touchdown run put the Blackhawks to a 14-all tie with 7 minutes left, but Tomah answered right back with a score to earn the win. Prairie du Chien fell to 2-2.
Belmont 70, Williams Bay 7 — At Belmont, Wis.: Riley Christensen had a huge night — five touchdowns running and another through the air — as the Braves scored all of their points in the first half for a dominating performance.