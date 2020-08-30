The Illinois High School Association’s decision to move football and volleyball to the spring for this academic year left many area athletes without an opportunity to compete during the fall.
It will only sanction cross country, golf, and girls swimming and diving during the first few months of the school year.
So, Galena High School created a cross country program, and a young East Dubuque program picked up a few more runners than originally expected.
Here is a capsule look at the Illinois area programs:
BOYS
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Michael Eyres (2nd season)
Returning runners — Cross Oberman (sr.), Braedyn Budde (sr.), Sam Culbertson (sr.), Matt Foote (jr., all-region last season), Wil Quinn (soph.), Braydon Yoerger (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Hayden Schemmel (fr.), Brady Huseman (fr.), Elijah Russell (soph.), Carson Huseman (soph.).
Outlook — The Warriors’ roster has doubled in size from its inaugural season last fall, and that increase has led to more daily competition for spots in the lineup. With a senior-heavy roster, the team’s fortunes this year could influence recruiting for future years.
GALENA
Coach — David Eaton
Promising newcomers — Sam Hesselbacher (sr.), Sam Eaton (soph.).
Outlook — Because of the pandemic, Galena resurrected the program after many years of being dormant. Eaton says cross country gives athletes an opportunity to try something new at a smaller school and he believes more athletes will give it a try in the first weeks of school.
STOCKTON
Coach — Tanya Vincent
Returning runners — Connor Vincent (jr.), Kayden Stewart (jr.), Matthew Ernst (jr.).
Promising newcomer — Kristian Adleman (fr.)
Outlook — Vincent has been impressed by the work ethic of the three returning runners and their ability to push each other to be better. But, they are limited to working out on their own because of restrictions related to the virus.
GIRLS
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Michael Eyres (2nd season)
Returning runners — Sarah Hoftender (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Hailey Heiar (soph.), Cami Martinez (fr.).
Outlook — Hoftender was the only runner out for the sport last season, but the Warriors expect to have at least five on the squad and have the ability to enter meets as a team. Heiar exceeded the mileage expectations Eyres set for his runners during the offseason, and she could be an interesting runner to follow this fall.
GALENA
Coach — David Eaton
Promising newcomers — Corrina Noble (sr.), Avery Engle (jr.), Samantha Callahan (soph.), Gwen Hesselbacher (soph.)
Outlook — Several small schools in Northwest Illinois will be fielding teams this fall because of the COVID-19 situation, and Eaton looks forward to giving athletes an opportunity to compete. He believes his team can be competitive and would like to see a boost in numbers as school gets going.
STOCKTON
Coach — Tanya Vincent
Returning runner — Katie Crome (soph.)
Promising newcomers — Leah Warner (fr.), Cami Vincent (fr.)
Outlook — Coach Vincent has been impressed by her small squad, but the fact the runners can’t practice or compete at the moment is frustrating. With a little formal training, there is potential for the squad.