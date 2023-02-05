Michael Rhett Gilbertson dove into the water with a nice lead and felt obliged to finish what Brandon Decker, Kyle Powers and Owen Leitzen started for him.

Gilbertson, a junior, survived a late kick from Cedar Falls’ Drew Langner to give Dubuque Hempstead a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay on Saturday in the Iowa High School Athletic Association district swimming meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The third-seeded Mustangs swam a 1:27.68 to edge Cedar Falls by a scant .03 for the lone district title by a Dubuque school.

