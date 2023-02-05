Dubuque Hempstead’s Michael Rhett Gilbertson competes in the 200-yard freestyle during the Iowa district meet at Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center on Saturday. He later anchored the 200 freestyle relay to a title.
Dubuque Senior's Will Wernimont competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Iowa district swimming meet at Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center in Dubuque on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Dubuque Senior's Ben Schaefer competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Iowa district swimming meet at Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center in Dubuque on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Dubuque Hempstead's Abd Ul-Haq competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Iowa district swimming meet at Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center in Dubuque on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Michael Rhett Gilbertson dove into the water with a nice lead and felt obliged to finish what Brandon Decker, Kyle Powers and Owen Leitzen started for him.
Gilbertson, a junior, survived a late kick from Cedar Falls’ Drew Langner to give Dubuque Hempstead a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay on Saturday in the Iowa High School Athletic Association district swimming meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. The third-seeded Mustangs swam a 1:27.68 to edge Cedar Falls by a scant .03 for the lone district title by a Dubuque school.
Iowa City West won the team title with 403 points, 21 ahead of runner-up Cedar Falls. Hempstead took third with 361 points and 14 state qualifiers, and Senior took fourth with 205 points and five qualifiers in the eight-team meet.
“That win was really a credit to the first three guys for giving me a pretty good lead,” Gilbertson said. “All that was going through my head was, ‘Don’t waste this’ after all the effort they put into it. It was just an all-out sprint at the end, and I knew I had him. I just kept thinking, ‘I have to go fast. I have to go fast.’ There really weren’t any nerves. I knew I could do it.
“It felt awesome to be able to finish it off. And it’s exciting that I get to go to state with all these great guys. It’s a privilege and a blessing, and I’m really excited for it.”
The Mustangs fell about a second short of the school record set at the state meet last season. But, they didn’t swim the perfect race on Saturday and feel as though they have enough left in their tapers to have a shot next weekend at the state meet at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on the University of Iowa campus. Decker is also a junior, while Powers and Leitzen are sophomores.
“Last year, we were really close to getting the record at districts and then we got it at state, so that will give us a lot of confidence that we can do it again at state this year,” Decker said. “All of us have to drop just a little, and we should have a pretty good shot at it.
“It helps that we have the state experience from last year. You understand what the atmosphere is going to be like, so you’re prepared for it. We know we can do better than we did today.”
Only Decker returned from the Mustangs’ 200 free relay that went 1:26.62 and finished eighth at state last season. Hempstead graduated George Holesinger, Aiden Yaklich and Mitchell Konichek, so winning a district title gave the newcomers a shot of momentum. Hempstead will be seeded fifth at state,
“It’s really important, especially when you consider we have all these superpower teams here,” Powers said. “Winning that event gives us the confidence to keep going in the meet, and it gives the whole team a little extra energy.
“We’re going into next week just hoping to do our best. No race is perfect, and there is room for improvement. Our goal is to beat the record next week.”
Hempstead’s 200 medley relay of Abd Ul-Haq (backstroke), Decker (breaststroke), Mason Lemm (butterfly) and Powers (freestyle) finished second and qualified 12th for state. The Mustangs’ 400 freestyle relay of Gilbertson, Zach Wenger, Lemm and Leitzen finished third and qualified 15th for state.
The Mustangs earned multiple state qualifiers in four events. Gilbertson and Leitzen placed fourth and fifth in the 200 to earn the 23rd and 26th seeds at state, Ul-Haq and Zach Wenger went 4-5 in the 200 individual medley for the 24th and 25th seeds at state, Powers and Leitzen placed third and seventh in the 100 freestyle for the 15th and 29th seeds, and Gilbertson and Zach Wenger placed third and fifth in the 500 freestyle for the 10th and 15th seeds at state.
Decker finished third in the 50 freestyle for the 17th seed at state and fifth in the 100 breaststroke for the 25th seed at state. And Logan Westhoff earned the 28th seed at state after taking third in the 100 butterfly.
Will Fry, a freshman, led Senior with a pair of runner-up finishes. He went 54.09 in the 100 butterfly for the 23rd seed at state and 54.26 in the 100 backstroke for the 16th seed at state.
“I’ve been getting faster and faster all season, so it felt pretty good to have a good day today,” said Fry, a highly decorated club swimmer. “I think I can go faster next week, for sure. Right now, I’m really more focused on the relays, because that’s more of a team thing.”
Fry also swam the backstroke leg to begin the 200 medley relay that finished third in 1:40.68 with Duncan Freund (breaststroke), Zack Heiar (butterfly) and Walter Freund (freestyle). They landed the 14th seed for state.
Heiar placed third in both the 200 individual medley in 1:58.92 and the 100 breaststroke in 59.52. He will be seeded 10th in the breaststroke and 13th in the individual medley.
