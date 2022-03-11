A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
MADISON CAPITOLS (24-22-2-0) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (29-13-2-3)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque has won four of the first five meetings in the seven-game series. Madison took the last meeting, a 4-2 decision Feb. 19 in Middleton, Wis. The teams also play March 25 in Dubuque.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints have won five consecutive games to move into first place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference standings, one point ahead of reigning champion Chicago. Last weekend, the Saints completed a three-week stretch of three-games-in-three-days and finished 6-3 during that span. Paxton Geisel ranks second among USHL goalies with 20 wins, just four behind Tri-City’s Arsenii Sergeev and one ahead of Madison’s Simon Latkoczy. Stephen Halliday continues to lead the USHL in scoring with 70 points, five ahead of teammate Connor Kurth. Zane Demsey and Kurth share the USHL lead in plus/minus with Tri-City’s Mitchell Miller at plus-28.
Scouting Madison: The Capitols have gone 5-5-0 over their last 10 games and sit six points behind third-place Muskegon and two ahead of fifth-place Youngstown, although Youngstown has four games in hand. Defenseman Luke Mittelstadt, the younger brother of Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt, leads Madison in scoring with 43 points in 48 games. Latkoczy represented Slovakia at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Alberta.
CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (20-21-2-1) AT FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Season series: Cedar Rapids has won three of the first four games in the eight-game season series. Dubuque also has a bonus point for losing in a shootout in one of the games. The next three games in the series take place in Dubuque before concluding April 23 in Cedar Rapids.
Scouting Cedar Rapids: The RoughRiders have one of the most lopsided splits in the USHL. They have gone 16-4-1-1 at home (including a 3-0 mark vs. Dubuque) and 4-17-1-0 on the road. Cedar Rapids and Green Bay are tied in points for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and trail Youngstown by five points with 18 games remaining in the season. Cedar Rapids easily leads the USHL with 983 penalty minutes, 60 more than second-place Tri-City. Dubuque has the third-fewest at 508. Adam Flammang leads the RoughRiders in scoring with 36 points in 44 games. Bruno Bruveris ranks 12th in the USHL with a 3.10 goals against average.
Cowbell Cup standings: Cedar Rapids leads the Cowbell Cup standings with a 5-3-0 record for 10 points, while Dubuque is second at 4-3-1 for nine points and Waterloo is 4-5-1 for nine points. Dubuque has four Cowbell Cup games remaining, three with Cedar Rapids and one with Waterloo.