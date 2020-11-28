IOWA CITY — Nebraska football fans are going to be ecstatic once Keith Duncan finally moves on.
The Iowa placekicker certainly seems to be a nightmare for the Cornhuskers, and he enjoys trolling the border rivals.
Duncan matched his career high with four field goals, and the Hawkeyes survived the Huskers, 26-20, on Friday at Kinnick Stadium for their fourth consecutive win.
“Every game we want to win, obviously,” Duncan said. “Trophy games are special to us, but Nebraska treats this game very special to them, so we really want to win. We just knew if we played Iowa football we were going to win, and that’s what happened today. We weren’t worried about what they were going to do, we were worried about what we were going to do.”
Duncan matched his career-long as he connected on kicks of 32, 33, 48 and 37 yards, and his 51-yard attempt in the closing minutes hit the crossbar.
In last year’s Heroes Game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Duncan hit field goals of 49 and 48 yards, including the game-winner with 1 second left as the Hawkeyes won, 27-24.
“My uncle is a big Nebraska fan. I don’t know why or how, but he is,” said Duncan, a North Carolina native. “He sent me a picture before the game wearing his Nebraska gear under his Iowa gear and I was like, that’s a little foreshadowing, with Iowa on top. That’s going to be a fun (phone) conversation in about 10 minutes.”
There was a shot at the Huskers in there, too, after Nebraska players were trash-talking Duncan, a first-team All-American last year, on the field prior to the game.
“They like talking a little bit,” Duncan said. “I think they’re too worried about growing their mustaches than playing football, but that’s the difference between Iowa and Nebraska. We are focused on football, we’re focused on playing the right way.”
Nebraska had a chance to drive for a game-winning touchdown in the closing minutes, but Chauncey Golston sacked Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey and Zach VanValkenburg caught the ball midair to seal the game.
Iowa (4-2, 4-2 Big Ten) has won six straight games against the Huskers (1-4, 1-4), although Nebraska still leads the all-time series, 29-19-3. The teams have met on Black Friday in 10 consecutive seasons; Iowa is 7-3 in those games.
“That’s a good team we played,” Huskers coach Scott Frost said. “We had chances to win. We’ve got to button things up and do the little things right all the time so the two or three plays that cost us that game doesn’t happen.”
Spencer Petras completed 18 of 30 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown and his first interception of the season.
The Hawkeyes ran for 129 yards after being limited to just 35 in the first half. Tyler Goodson went for 111 yards for his third 100-yard effort of the season, and Mekhi Sargent scored a rushing touchdown for the fourth consecutive game. It was his 20th career rushing touchdown and his seventh of the season.
“We like pounding the ball,” said offensive lineman Jack Plumb, who started at right tackle in place of Mark Kallenberger. “It’s tough, Iowa football, so when we can get the ground game going we like running it.”
The teams were tied at halftime and Nebraska drove for a 20-13 lead on the opening possession of the second half. The Huskers’ only lead of the game lasted less than 7 minutes as Sargent capped a 14-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
“We spoke at halftime, the only thing holding us back was ourselves and we needed to come out there with a big drive,” Petras said. “Great job all around. We knew we had to get some points and we executed well.”
Iowa’s tight ends carried the load in the passing game, with Sam LaPorta catching five passes for 38 yards. Shaun Beyer added two receptions for 32 yards, including a spectacular one-handed leaping catch in the first half.
Petras threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Tracy at the end of the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.
Nebraska split time between its quarterbacks, with Adrian Martinez completing 18 of 20 passes for 174 yards. He also ran 12 times for 28 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime.
McCaffrey completed 3 of 5 passes for 21 yards and ran five times for 42 yards.
“Sooner or later would’ve, could’ve, should’ves need to turn into wins, but I don’t doubt them for a second,” Frost said.