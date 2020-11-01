The Wisconsin state cross country meet was quite the experience this year.
In a year filled with many twists and turns and a unique state meet, it was a season full of firsts.
But for Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton standout Kayci Martensen and the Lancaster girls, it was all about the No. 2.
Martensen blazed to her second straight individual championship, while the Flying Arrows captured the second team title in program history in meets spread across different times and locations on Saturday.
"I didn't really have a strategy, I just wanted to go out and win and defend my title," said Martensen, who won the Division 2 title in 18:09.29, beating the runner-up by 27 seconds in Colby, Wis. "I'm just really thankful to have a state meet, because I know a lot of schools didn't get the chance."
Martensen didn't waste much time in separating herself from the competition. At around 150 meters she took the lead and cruised to another state title.
"It's really exciting," she said. "That was my goal throughout the whole season, and it's really cool to be able to run with my sister at state this year, too."
Kayci's younger sister, freshman Hanna Martensen, finished seventh overall in 19:20.89.
"I'm so thankful we're able to run together," Kayci Martensen said. "She's the one I run with the most and it's really cool to see her be successful, too."
Only a junior, Martensen has the chance for a rare three-peat next fall.
"I'm getting ready for track now," she said. "Then I'm going to go for three."
Also in the Division 2 girls race, Prairie du Chien senior Meg Katzung placed 28th in 20:30.85. In the D2 boys race, Platteville senior John Wells finished 41st in 17:39.34.
When Martensen crossed the finish line, she was well aware she was the state champ. For the Lancaster girls team in the Division 3 field, it was an entirely different story.
Due to the setup of the meets with split times and locations, when the Flying Arrows left West Salem, Wis., they had no idea of their final result. After racing at 9:30 a.m., it would be just past 4 p.m. before learning their fate.
"It was a really weird, bizarre situation," said Lancaster 12th-year coach Taylor Reynolds. "So we returned to the high school and waited like everyone else."
The Arrows team gathered at the high school auditorium, set up a projector and like a hopeful NCAA tournament team, waited for the results to post to see if they had won.
They did indeed go dancing, winning the second team championship in program history with 93 points, outpacing Ozaukee's 103.
"We just got together back at school and either good or bad, we were going to celebrate or at least be together if it was disappointing news," Reynolds said. "We were finally able to click on the results and saw Lancaster No. 1. It was really fun and exciting at that moment, but it was kind of an agonizing six-hour wait to get there."
Bridee Burks led the Arrows in 21st place, as the junior closed with a time of 20:13.76. Senior Kristin Muench was right behind in 22nd place at 20:14.27, and junior Anna Murphy was 38th in 20:53.51. Finley Knapp, a junior, took 60th in 21:39.33 and freshman Mallory Olmstead rounded out the score in 64th at 21:54.10.
"There were a lot of unexpected turns this year," Reynolds said. "We went through stress fractures, hip flexors, two top girls in quarantine for 14 days. But the girls held it together, they kept their focus on things they could control and it was really special to see us come out on top."
The Flying Arrows have become a perennial contender in recent years, scoring a runner-up finish in 2017 before winning their first state title in 2018 and then placing fifth last year.
"All the ups and downs and the rollercoaster of getting through what we had to deal with, to get here was great," Reynolds said. "I told the girls that a smooth sea never makes for a tough sailor, and what we went through was tough waters and they are tough sailors. I'm proud of them."
Also in the Division 3 girls race, Fennimore senior Brynlee Nelson placed fifth overall in 19:29.87. Teammate and senior Lauryn Bunn was 29th in 20:29.03, and Darlington freshman Raquel Reuter earned a top-10 finish in ninth at 19:42.07.
In the D3 boys race, Iowa-Grant senior Nick Connolly closed his career with a third-place finish in 16:22.83. Darlington finished fifth in the team standings, led by junior Rhett Reuter in 15th place at 17:08.08. Also scoring for the Redbirds were sophomore George West (19th, 17:19.53), senior Cristian Gutierrez (56th, 18:19.89), senior Caleb Weaver (70th, 18:43.56) and senior Michael Thompson (90th, 19:20.19).