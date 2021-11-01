Connor Lucas loved the way his younger Dubuque Saints teammates responded to adversity on the opening weekend of the Midwest High School Hockey League season.
The Saints, who graduated 12 key players from a squad that reached the national semifinals this spring, allowed four goals in the first 12 minutes on Saturday night at Mason City. But they but stormed back for a 6-5 overtime win, then completed a weekend sweep of the Mohawks with a 5-2 decision on Sunday.
“Mason City came out really fast, and I don’t know if we were quite ready for it,” said Lucas, a senior who scored one goal on Saturday and two more on Sunday. “The key was keeping everyone positive, even though we were down right away. But as soon as we scored one, the goals just kept coming and we ended up on top.
“We do have a really young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores in key roles. So, it was good to see them respond to adversity the way they did this weekend.”
On Saturday, Dubuque escaped the first period with only a 4-2 deficit after Beau Baker’s goal late in the frame. Zach Picker had tied the game at 1-1 at the 3:31 mark. The Saints struck three times — twice by Landyn Foht and once by Lucas — on the power play to take a 5-4 lead. After Mason City’s Jacob Miller tied the game late in the third to force overtime, Foht completed his hat trick with another power play goal at 3:48 of the extra session.
“It felt really good to make an impact right away and help the team get a win,” said Foht, a sophomore. “Obviously, we were all pretty excited to get a sweep this weekend, especially after we didn’t have the greatest start. It was good to get a taste of the league, but we know we have a lot of work to do in practice to keep getting better, because there are a lot of really good teams in the league.”
Dubuque never trailed Sunday. Foht opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 17 seconds into the game. Sam Fabian tied it with a shorthanded goal at 15:11, but Tyler White answered with a power play goal 34 seconds later to give the Saints the lead for good.
Lucas scored twice and Baker also found the back of the net in the second period as Dubuque pulled away. The Saints went 4-for-4 on the power play Saturday and 1-for-4 on Sunday.
Owen King finished the weekend with five assists, while White contributed four, Carter Kerkenbush two and Baker, Johnny Pellegrino, Foht, Colt Kuehn and Brandon Lynch one apiece. Jack Leverton stopped 21 shots on Saturday and 19 on Sunday to earn both victories in net.
“Obviously, we started the weekend a little rough, but after that first period, we pretty much dominated the rest of the way,” second-year head coach Tim King said. “It was really nice to see the young guys step in and contribute.
“The goal is still to get back to nationals. Now that we’ve been there, the kids are motivated to get back. Even the kids who didn’t play at nationals but went and watched. The path might be a little tougher to get there, but they’ve bought in and are willing to put in the work.”
The Saints open the home portion of their schedule this weekend against Omaha at Mystique Community Ice Center. They play at 7 p.m. Saturday and 11:15 a.m. Sunday.