The University of Iowa football program has been rocked by allegations of racial imbalances.
On Saturday, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz announced strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, after a wave of former players took to Twitter alleging mistreatment and racially insensitive comments.
“This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye football program,” Ferentz said in a video posted to the football program’s Twitter account on Saturday night. “Over the past 24 hours, I’ve seen some difficult and heartbreaking posts on social media. I appreciate the former players’ candor and I have been reaching out to many of them and will continue to do so moving forward to learn more about their experiences in our program. I am planning on talking to many more of them in the coming days. This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first.”
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced assistant football strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaithe, who is black, will serve as interim strength and conditioning coach.
“Ultimately, our success will be defined by our actions,” Barta said in a statement. “Our greatest victory won’t be found on a box score, but a willingness to speak out against racism, and to make sure every student-athlete, coach and staff member feels safe, supported, and that they have a voice that is empowered.”
The process of listening to empowered voices began Friday, a day after Ferentz appeared for an interview with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
Faith Ekakitie, a former defensive lineman, quoted a tweet from Hawkeyes receivers coach Kelton Copeland that included video of Ferentz’s interview, which began with a question from Van Pelt about how Ferentz planned to address racial issues with his team following the horrifying death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. Ferentz said earlier this week that he would be open to players kneeling during the national anthem this season to protest police brutality, as long as it was done as a team.
“Coach Ferentz is one of the reasons I committed to Iowa as a high school senior. He cares, and he gets it,” Ekakitie tweeted Friday morning. “However, for this program in particular, real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Strength & Conditioning staff.”
That tweet got some attention. Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels opened the floodgate.
“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long,” Daniels wrote Friday evening.
Soon, there was a litany of tweets from other black players -- including D.J. Johnson, a redshirt freshman defensive back who transferred from Iowa this offseason.
“I won’t speak much on it but I’ll just say Iowa is far from the program they seem to be to the average person looking from the outside in,” Johnson wrote in a text message to reporter Tyler Devine that was shared on Twitter. “They are very prejudice and like James said the black players are treated very unfairly and that played a big part in me transferring.”
Defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson, defensive backs Desmond King, Amani Hooker, Manny Rugamba and Geno Stone, and running backs Toren Young and Akrum Wadley were among the more well-known former Hawkeyes to speak out. Aaron Mends, Reggie Spearman, Maurice Fleming, Terrance Pryor, Cedric Boswell, Terrance Harris and Anthony Gair also shared about their experiences at Iowa, either in tweets themselves or replies to Daniels. Hawkeye Nation publisher Rob Howe retweeted dozens of accounts from former players, some that went into more detail, though their identities weren’t clear.
Ferentz issued a statement through the football program’s Twitter account just before 9 p.m. on Friday night. It took less than 24 hours for him to respond again.
“Many of the discussions have centered around our strength and conditioning program and coach Chris Doyle. I have spoken with him about the allegations posted on social media. They are troubling and have created a lasting impact on those players,” Ferentz said Saturday. “Therefore, Coach Doyle has been placed on administrative leave immediately while an independent review can take place. He and I agree that all parties have to have their voices heard and then a decision about how we move forward will take place.”
Based on what some of the former players have said on social media, it’s not a conversation Ferentz is going to enjoy.
In addition to Doyle, players have accused offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz (Kirk’s son) and defensive coordinator Phil Parker of making racially insensitive comments.
“Coach Doyle is the problem in that building. And so is Brian ferentz,” Jaleel Johnson tweeted. “Things won’t progress until those two fix themselves. They know they’re a problem. KF (Kirk Ferentz) isn’t. I respect coach ferentz wholeheartedly. It’s the other in the building.”
Daniels quoted that tweet and wrote: “I wouldn’t be in the league without Coach Doyle and BF (Brian Ferentz). But Jaleel is right, change needs to start with those two.”
D.J. Johnson said that Parker also made racially insensitive jokes -- though Stone replied saying Parker wasn’t the problem.
D.J. Johnson, Harris and Daniels claimed black players were subject to more random drug tests than their white teammates. Other players said they just didn’t feel comfortable being themselves in the facility.
“I remember whenever walking into the facility it would be difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves. As if the way you grew up was the wrong way or wasn’t acceptable & that would be judge by that and it would impact playing time,” Hooker tweeted. “For a lot of guys it was just constant anxiety and pressure to be someone they really aren’t to play a game they love, which affected school & (their) play.”
Young tweeted: “If you are a black player you quickly learn to conform to white culture (when in the building) at Iowa if you don’t you won’t make it very long.”
A handful of white former Hawkeyes tweeted their support for their black teammates. Offensive lineman Julian Vandervelde, who said he is of mixed race, wrote a heartfelt 10-tweet thread in response to some of the experiences of his teammates.
“Hearing my brothers stories I cried because we worked, ate, trained and lived together for years! And I was either so blind or absorbed in my own quest to be the best ME, that I remained blissfully unaware of what was happening to THEM,” he wrote. “That makes me complicit in my eyes. @HawkeyeFootball to me has always been a microcosm for what the world should be. People of various ethnicities, religions and backgrounds coming together for that common goal: ‘Preparing to be the Best’.
“Tonight that view was shattered. I know that no team is perfect, no college or community is safe from biases and stereotypes, but @HawkeyeFootball was the closest I’d ever come to such a place. It hurts, a deep pain, because being half-black raised white and white-presenting I wonder if I could have done something if I’d paid attention. The guys I count as my best friends on those teams and who I still love are guys like (Pryor, Mike Daniels and Adam Gettis). What pains did they endure that I either ignored or brushed off?
“I’ve always been proud that even a fat nerd like me could be successful by just keeping my head down, mouth shut and working my ass off. But in doing so I missed a chance to look up, speak up, and be a better brother.”
Ferentz said Saturday that he will create an advisory board committee, chaired by a former player and comprised of current and former players, as well as department staff.
“There’s been a call for a cultural shift in our program,” he said. “This will be a diverse group that will be able to share without judgement so we can all examine where we are today and how we can have a better environment tomorrow. Football is a game of discipline and sacrifice. In our program we have high standards, accountability, and we have a good team of players, coaches and staff members. But it’s clear we can all do more to creating a better environment, a respectful environment. One where every player can grow, develop and become the best version of himself.”
Ferentz also announced that he is lifting the program’s longtime ban on current players being active on social media, a move that had already been put in place so players could speak out in the wake of nationwide protests following Floyd’s death.
“As I told the team earlier this week. I’m a white football coach. Teaching is what I do. But I also know it’s important to know when to be the student,” Ferentz said. “These are painful times. As a leader you can learn a lot by listening, but at some point you must take action.
“Finally, I told the team that change will begin with us. But in reality, it begins with me.”