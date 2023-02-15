The postseason for girls prep basketball teams in Iowa’s two largest classes is set to kick off today.
Five area teams — three in 4A, two in 5A — will begin their treks toward the state tournament in Des Moines and look to close a lengthy gap between visits. No area 4A or 5A school has reached Wells Fargo Arena since Western Dubuque made it three straight years from 2014-2016. Prior to that run, West Delaware was the last to make it in 2003.
All regional contests begin at 7 p.m. with the highest remaining seed hosting the regional final.
Recommended for you
The state tournament takes place Feb. 27-March 4.
Here is a capsule preview of area teams competing in Class 4A and 5A regionals:
CLASS 5A REGION 1
SCHEDULE — First round: Davenport West (2-18) at Davenport Central (6-14), today; Semifinals: Davenport West/Davenport Central winner at Pleasant Valley (21-0), Feb. 18; Dubuque Senior (11-9) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-8), Feb. 18; Regional final, Feb. 21
SENIOR STAT LEADERS — Samantha McDonald (13.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.2 apg); Josie Potts (10.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.4 apg); Anna Kruse (8.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.5 apg)
OUTLOOK — Cedar Rapids Kennedy defeated the Rams in a tight four-point battle on Jan. 17, so Senior will be looking to enact some revenge and keep its season going. A win over the Cougars would put Senior one step away from the school’s first state tournament berth since a runner-up finish in 1994. Should the Rams reach the Region 1 final, top-ranked and undefeated Pleasant Valley would almost certainly be there waiting.
CLASS 5A REGION 8
SCHEDULE — First round: Dubuque Hempstead (1-20) at Waterloo East (9-12), today; Semifinals: Hempstead/Waterloo East winner at Cedar Falls (14-6), Feb. 18; Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-11) at West Des Moines Valley (13-8), Feb. 18; Regional final: Feb. 21
HEMPSTEAD STAT LEADERS — Camdyn Kay (15.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.2 spg, 2.3 apg); Chandler Houselog (12 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Kialah Hill (5.6 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.2 apg)
OUTLOOK — In years past, the Mustangs and Trojans would have met in the regular season as Mississippi Valley Conference foes, but with East’s departure, a little more unfamiliarity comes into play. Hempstead hopes to put a challenging regular-season campaign in the rear-view mirror and start fresh tonight. A first-round win would set up a date with No. 8-ranked Cedar Falls in the semifinals. Ninth-ranked West Des Moines Valley looms in the bracket’s other semifinal.
CLASS 4A REGION 5
SCHEDULE — First round: Independence (6-15) at West Delaware (6-15); Charles City (2-18) at Waverly-Shell Rock (15-6), today; Independence/West Delaware winner at (Decorah 19-2), Feb. 18; Charles City/Waverly-Shell Rock winner at (Mason City 13-6), Feb. 18; Regional final: Feb. 21
WEST DELAWARE STAT LEADERS — Brooke Krogmann (16.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.6 bpg); Kennedy Klostermann (8.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Susie Funke (5.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
OUTLOOK — The Hawks have gotten the best of Independence so far, winning the two regular-season matchups by an average of 20 points. If West Delaware can get past the Mustangs for a third time, a semifinal date with 4A No. 5-ranked Decorah awaits. The Hawks lost to Decorah, 65-52, in the regular season. Mason City, ranked 14th in 4A, is favored to reach the final from the bracket’s bottom half.
CLASS 4A REGION 6
SCHEDULE — First round: Western Dubuque (3-18) at Maquoketa (13-9), today; Clinton (3-18) at Marion (10-11); Semifinals: Western Dubuque/Maquoketa winner at DeWitt Central (14-7), Feb. 18; Clinton/Marion winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-7), Feb. 18; Regional final, Feb. 21
WESTERN DUBUQUE STAT LEADERS — Karrington Asp (11.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Carson Koerperich (10 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.9 spg, 2.8 apg); Kaitlyn Thole (9.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg)
MAQUOKETA STAT LEADERS — Aubrey Kroymann (15.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2 spg); Cora Widel (10.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.2 apg); Carley Cavangh (8.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.2 apg
OUTLOOK — The Cardinals and Bobcats met to open the season in a close 47-40 contest that went Maquoketa’s way. Despite its youth, Maquoketa has been impressive this year, posting a winning campaign in its debut season as members of the River Valley Conference. The Bobcats have labored to only three wins, but this team is much more competitive than their record might indicate. WD is only being outscored by eight points on average as several losses have come down to the final minutes. Expect today’s rematch to be another close battle. The winner would get 4A No. 10-ranked DeWitt Central. No. 6-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier is favored to reach the final out of the top semifinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.