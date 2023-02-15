The postseason for girls prep basketball teams in Iowa’s two largest classes is set to kick off today.

Five area teams — three in 4A, two in 5A — will begin their treks toward the state tournament in Des Moines and look to close a lengthy gap between visits. No area 4A or 5A school has reached Wells Fargo Arena since Western Dubuque made it three straight years from 2014-2016. Prior to that run, West Delaware was the last to make it in 2003.

