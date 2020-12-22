Playing with a short bench probably isn’t going to be unusual this season. Dubuque Wahlert showed it doesn’t have to be a problem.
Nathan Donovan and Nick Bandy scored 18 points apiece, and the Golden Eagles beat Waterloo East, 60-48, at Wahlert Gymnasium despite just an eight-player bench.
Seamus Crahan added 11 points for Wahlert, which improved to 3-0.
Dubuque Hempstead 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 58 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Michael Duax finished with 16 points, including a go-ahead dunk with 4 seconds left as the Mustangs beat the Hawks. Cameron Fens added 15 points for Hempstead.
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Senior 48 -- At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Class 4A top-ranked Cedar Falls pulled away from the Rams late. Senior was led by Max Link's 18 points and Sam Akins with 10.
Waterloo West 39, Western Dubuque 37 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Iowa Class 3A No. 8-ranked Bobcats (5-1) suffered their first setback, losing a slugfest with the Wahawks (4-2) on a tip-in bucket in the final seconds. Dylan Johnson led WD with 17 points.
Cascade 50, West Liberty 26 — At Cascade, Iowa: Eli Green scored 13 points to lead the Cougars (3-5), who outscored the Comets, 11-2, in the opening quarter and then put the game away with a 21-2 push in the third.
North Linn 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 63 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Vikings pushed Class 1A’s top-ranked team to the max, but dropped to 5-3 as the Lynx moved to 8-0.
Clayton Ridge 51, Kee High 43 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles held off the Hawks to pull out the win.
Cuba City 82, Lodi 52 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brayden Dailey dropped 24 points, Jack Misky had 17 and Carter Olson 11, and the Cubans (5-0) scored 45 points in the first half of a runaway victory over Lodi.
Darlington 84, Shullsburg 49 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Carter Lancaster scored 24 points, Cayden Rankin had 12, Curtis Stone added 11 and Will Murray 10, and the Redbirds (6-1) crushed the Miners (3-2).
Fennimore 61, Platteville 35 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson scored 23 points and Brady Larson added 13 as the Golden Eagles (5-1) beat Platteville (1-5).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Prairie 46 — At Moody Gym: Hempstead (1-5) picked up its first win of the season over the Hawks (1-1) to gain some momentum heading into the holiday break. Jaelyn Tigges and Carleigh Hodgson led the Mustangs with 11 points apiece.
Dubuque Wahlert 66, Waterloo East 39 -- At Waterloo, Iowa: Ana Chandlee and Emma Donovan scored 15 points apiece as the Golden Eagles (3-2) cruised past the Trojans on the road.
Waterloo West 62, Western Dubuque 60 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (2-6) pushed the Class 5A No. 6-ranked Wahawks (3-1) to the limit in the close defeat, surging with a 39-22 run in the second half.
Bellevue 48, Iowa City Regina 30 — At Iowa City: Ka'Lynn DeShaw had 13 points and Maddie Schmidt 11 as the Class 2A No. 13-ranked Comets (8-1) dropped the Regals (6-1) with their first loss, picking up a win on the road.
Darlington 40, Iowa-Grant 9 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Redbirds were dominant on the defensive end, stifling the Panthers.
West Liberty 47, Cascade 21 — At Cascade, Iowa: Alyssa Lux scored 12 points to lead the Cougars (6-4) in a River Valley Conference loss against the Comets (5-2).
Shullsburg 63, Belleville 58 (OT) — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Madison Russell’s steal led to a three-point play with 0:35 left in overtime and the Miners won the first prep game held in The Pit since 1996. Camden Russell and Layla Alt scored 15 points apiece, and Madison Russell finished with 12 for Shullsburg (6-0).
Prairie du Chien 72, Decorah 45 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn went for 25 points, Makenzie Knapp added 11 and Macey Banasik chipped in 10, and the Blackhawks improved to 4-0 with a victory over the Vikings (4-2).
Lake Mills 58, Platteville 50 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored a team-high 13 points and Maddie Cooley added 10 as the Hillmen lost to Lake Mills.
Lancaster 58, Dodgeville 44 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows secured the victory on their home floor.
WRESTLING
Bobcats split — At DeWitt, Iowa: Evan Surface (182 pounds), Sawyer Nauman (195) and Ben Schueller (132) won all four of their matches as Western Dubuque beat Davenport West (58-23) and Davenport Central (75-0), and lost to North Scott (45-21) and DeWitt Central (39-28).
Rams go 1-2 — At DeWitt, Iowa: Frankie Cretsinger (132 pounds) and Jack Smith (170) had two pins apiece, and Kellen Willis had two wins at 106 as Dubuque Senior beat Davenport Central (60-6) and lost to North Scott (76-6) and DeWitt Central (63-18).
Lancaster 42, La Crosse Aquinas 21 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Bryce Galle (170 pounds), Allen Cohen (220), Devin Tydrich (113), Jackson VanNatta (132) and Abe Boeble (138) had pins in the Flying Arrows’ win over Aquinas.
BOYS SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 90, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 42 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Aiden Yaklich (50 freestyle, 100 free) and George Holesinger (200 individual medley, 500 free) won each of their individual events and swam on winning relays as the Mustangs won 10 of 11 events to beat the Cougars.
Iowa City High 125, Dubuque Senior 47 — At Iowa City: The 200 medley relay of Reed Kelly, Josh Rusch, Jarrett Herber and Brady Noel finished second in 1:59.25, the Rams’ highest finish in a dual against the Little Hawks.