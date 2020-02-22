DARLINGTON, Wis. — It’s been a while since the Cuba City boys basketball team has won in the Darlington gym.
None of this year’s players have ever won a varsity game there, and with an outright shot at a conference title on the line, the Cubans knew they were in for a dog fight.
The Division 4 top-ranked Cubans (20-0, 13-0 SWAL) went 19-for-23 from the free-throw line in the second half, and used a 29-point performance from junior Brayden Dailey to earn its first SWAL title since the 2012-13 season with a 79-69 win over fourth-ranked Darlington.
“We did not want to leave here as co-conference champs,” said Dailey, who also had 11 rebounds for the Cubans. “This was the first big check mark on a list of goals we have.”
The Cubans led, 38-27, at the half, but found themselves in unfamiliar territory with several starters in early foul trouble.
“We haven’t had to deal with that too much this season, but the fouls really hurt us tonight,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “I was very proud of how the guys were able to overcome it.”
The Redbirds (19-2, 11-2) were able to pull within nine points at 49-40 on a basket from Ross Stauffaucher with 11:17 remaining, but the Cubans were able to keep a double-digit cushion from the free-throw line. Senior Brady Olson finished the game with 19 points, including 12 from the line in the second half.
“We knew they were going to have to foul because they were down, and we are confident when we step up to the line,” Olson said. “We all wanted this win so badly. We didn’t want there to be any question who the number one seed was going to be.”
Following a late surge in the final minute, with five straight points from Darlington’s Carter Lancaster, the Redbirds found themselves back to within 10 points with 35 seconds remaining.
“We just ran out of time and made too many mistakes early on,” Darlington coach Tom Uppena said. “You can’t fall behind by 15 against a team like this. Once they have the lead, it’s really hard to get it back.”
Lancaster finished with a game-high 31 points for Darlington.