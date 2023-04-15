Brett Harris experienced countless unforgettable moments while watching his older brother Calvin play baseball at the University of Mississippi for the past three seasons.
And, each time, it prompted him to work even harder in the weight room or batting cage back home so someday he could earn his own opportunity to play for the Rebels.
That motivation took a large step toward reality on Friday.
Harris, who batted third for Iowa Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque as an eighth grader last summer, verbally committed to the defending NCAA Division I champions on Friday. He opened the eyes of head coach Mike Bianco and his staff at a camp at the Oxford, Miss., school in January.
“When you go down there and see how they do everything on the biggest stage, it’s like having a big prize put right in front of your eyes,” said Brett Harris, a 6-foot, 195-pound catcher/outfielder who also started at quarterback for the Bobcats football team as a freshman last fall. “It gives you a little more energy when you go home, and it makes you want to work as hard as possible so maybe you can experience it for yourself.
“I’ve been going down there for a long time, even before Cal was committed to play there, and I’ve always loved everything about it – the campus, the program, the coaches, the players. It feels like home to me. I don’t consider it as I’m in Cal’s shadow, but it’s more like following in his footsteps. I know how much fun it is to play down South and in the SEC at Ole Miss, and I want to challenge myself by playing there.”
Calvin Harris, a junior catcher projected to be a high-end Major League Baseball Draft pick this summer, leads Ole Miss in hitting with a .387 batting average through 34 games. Last season, he also led the Rebels in hitting and earned a spot on the all-College World Series team after Ole Miss won the first national championship in program history.
He didn’t have to make much of a sales pitch about Ole Miss or the Southeastern Conference to his younger brother.
“It’s definitely a very proud big-brother moment for me for him to commit to Ole Miss. I’m super excited and super happy for him,” Calvin Harris said Saturday morning before playing at rival Mississippi State. “Ever since I’ve been down here, I’ve really enjoyed it. You’re not going to find a better school or a better atmosphere, and you can’t get better people than we have in the baseball program. It’s been unbelievable.
“As soon as it was apparent he was going to have an opportunity to come to school here, I was going to put in some good words with him to try to get him to come down here. I don’t think I had to, though. We’ve been in some big spots lately, like the College World Series, and he’s been down here in Oxford a lot, and it all kind of sells itself. Obviously, it’s his decision. He feels good about his decision, and I’m very happy about that.”
Calvin Harris experienced his share of adversity at Ole Miss, too. He underwent Tommy John surgery during his first semester in Oxford and battled injuries last spring before working his way back into the Rebels’ lineup for the postseason run.
“It’s important to see the struggles, too, because you’re never going to have a straight line to success,” Brett Harris said. “It gives you a better idea of what to expect when you get there and how you have to work and persevere through the tough times. It’s real nice to have a role model like Cal to look up to.”
And Calvin can tell how hard his younger brother works at his craft.
“Obviously, I’m not around him every day, but it’s really noticeable when I’m back and we’re working out together,” Calvin Harris said. “This winter especially, he’s really taken off and that’s because of the work he puts in in the cage and during the other sports seasons, like basketball and football. I’m proud of him for that.”
Brett Harris knows he still has a lot of work ahead of himself before he enrolls at Ole Miss. And the Rebels based their offer on projections four years down the road.
Cedar Rapids-based scouting Perfect Game USA graded Harris as an 8.5 prospect on a scale of 10. Based on it’s scale, he grades as in between being a “Potential top-10 round pick or highest college prospect” and a “Potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect.”
“Any time a player is offered an opportunity like this, it’s based on him continuing to improve and continuing to develop,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “But they know exactly what kind of work ethic they’re getting in Brett and how much he’s going to put into it. All the college coaches I’ve spoken to about Brett have been very confident that he’s going to be a kid who will continue to develop and be worthy of their offers.
“Brett’s a great kid. It’s like he’s Calvin 2.0. And you couldn’t ask for a better role model to emulate.”
Brett Harris earned a spot in the Western Dubuque lineup as an eighth grader last season and batted .328 (42-for-128) with 10 doubles, 25 RBIs, 28 walks, six hit batsmen and seven stolen bases in eight attempts. The sweet-swinging left-handed hitter struck out only seven times in helping the Bobcats finish 32-11 and win a state baseball championship for the first time in program history.
He continued a family tradition of winning state titles at Western Dubuque. Calvin quarterbacked the Bobcats to a state football title, and Maddie starred for the state champion softball and volleyball teams.
Bryant realized he had a special talent early last season, when the Bobcats played at Pleasant Valley and faced a pitcher throwing in the upper 80s and low 90s.
“We knew Brett was a good player, but you never know how that’s going to play out when you’re facing 18-year-olds,” Bryant said. “Down at PV, he was never overmatched. We had our own 18-year-olds who were overmatched because it was the first time in the season we’d seen that kind of velocity, but he wasn’t.
“He grinds out at-bats, he puts the ball in play, he’s never overmatched, he doesn’t strike out. All the winning baseball traits you look for as a coach, they were all there. And he never panics. If you never panic and you’re not afraid of being late on a swing, good things can happen.”
Like his older brother, Brett Harris plays well beyond his age. As a sixth-grader, he began playing semi-pro baseball alongside his father, Scott, and Calvin on the Farley Hawks for Hall of Fame manager Paul Scherrman.
“I have to thank Paul and Coach Bryant for taking a chance on me,” Brett Harris said. “When you’re playing against older guys, it gives you a good viewpoint of your weaknesses and your strengths and what you need to work on and everything you need to do to go accomplish something cool.”
And it doesn’t get much cooler than an opportunity to play for a college baseball powerhouse.
