The Iowa high school football season is undergoing radical changes for the 2020 season.
But, at least this signals there will be football come fall.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday announced its plan for the fall football season, including shortening the regular season to just seven weeks and opening the postseason to every program in the state.
It was welcome news to coaches in a time where it wasn’t a guarantee that football would be able to proceed under the current coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s good to know that we’re going to start and play,” Dubuque Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “We’re all still just holding our breath and hoping that we can get through the whole year. Every day is an adventure and things change every week. The nice thing is we know we’re a go to start and hopefully we can get the season in.
“If there’s one thing we learned through all this, it’s that things change weekly. To try to plan on something is very, very difficult to do, so we just have to be able to roll with the punches and be ready to go with whatever they decide. The bottom line is, we’re excited we can play. We’re excited to get started. And like every other coach in the state, we just hope we can continue to play.”
The IHSAA Board of Control approved a plan that would shorten the regular season from nine weeks to seven and allow teams the option to schedule five, six or seven games during that window of competition. Weeks 1 and 2 of the season are optional dates and will be scheduled by individual schools.
In Class 4A, schools are responsible for rescheduling their entire 2020 slate.
That means the Senior-Hempstead intracity showdown won’t necessarily open the season anymore.
“Right now I couldn’t tell you if we’re going to be playing them Week 1 or Week 5 or Week 7,” Ploessl said. “I don’t know. I know we’ll play Hempstead, it’s just a matter of when.”
Teams in the smallest 11-player classes — 3A through A — will play their regular district schedules in Weeks 3 through 7.
Eight-player programs will play Week 3 through 9 of their original schedules, though teams may opt out of games during the first two weeks.
Due to the possibility of COVID-19 cases forcing a team to quarantine, the IHSAA’s revised plan does not penalize teams with a loss or forfeit due to state, county or local health department orders. A game missed because of the virus would be considered a no contest and the opposing team is able to work with the state association to schedule a new opponent.
The biggest change, though, is a one-year revision that drops playoff qualification procedures. Instead, every participating program in the state will qualify for the postseason, which will now consist of six rounds instead of four.
“Every game is important and you only get so many games to play, and especially this year coming up you don’t know when your last game is going to be based on some of the COVID things going on,” Ploessl said. “I think every team is going to approach every game like it’s important. I don’t think it matters who you’re playing, it’s just the fact that we’re playing and the kids get a chance to get out there and play.”
The first date of practice is scheduled for Aug. 10. The first optional week for games is Aug. 27 with the final week of the regular season landing on Oct. 9. The postseason will begin with a round of 64 on Oct. 16, followed by the second round on Oct. 23 and third round on Oct. 30. The state quarterfinals would be held Nov. 7. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 13-15 with the finals running Nov. 20-21.
But as the season nears, the coronavirus won’t be the only concern coaches have after the spring sports seasons were wiped out and the summer seasons and offseason programs were delayed.
The state association plans to issue more guidance in the coming weeks on protocol surrounding practice and game procedures. In the case of summer sports, each player was responsible for securing their own source of hydration, with water fountains and shared coolers prohibited.
“The No. 1 concern I think from every coach in the state is for how limited that we’ve been during the summer with the kids, they’re not going to be in shape. We’re going to have a lot of injuries outside of COVID, we believe,” Ploessl said. “There’s a lot of issues with hydration. We’re very limited with what we are able to do being able to give kids fluids, and with it being August, that’s a huge concern. Obviously we’re all worried about COVID. We’re all concerned about kids, faculty, parents, grandparents getting the virus. But there’s a lot of other concerns that I think people have forgotten about and I think you’re going to see a lot of injuries because kids just aren’t going to be ready to play.”