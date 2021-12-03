Here is a capsule look at area girls basketball teams competing in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League this season:
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Erik Kinney
Last season — 6-13, 2-8 SWAL
Key returning players — Abri Brown (Sr., G); Sarah Knowles (Sr., F); Brenna Wellner (Sr., C); Katie Kinney (Jr., G); Gretta Grassel (Soph., F); Erin Knowles (Soph., G/F)
Outlook — The Bulldogs sputtered out of the gate last year, winning just two of their first 10 games, but rebounded to go a respectable 4-5 the rest of the way. With Brown and all-conference forward Sarah Knowles returning to the starting lineup, Boscobel looks to climb the ladder in the SWAL standings this season.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Jason Derby
Last season — 12-8, 9-3 SWAL
Key returning players — Jenna Dailey (Jr., F); Maddison Carl (Jr., G/F); Sophia Daugherty (Sr., F); Grace Cummins (Jr., G/F); Olivia Brimeyer (Jr., G); Ally Kreger (Jr., G); Kylee Myers (Sr., F); Tori Redfern (Jr., G); Faith Rury (Jr., G)
Promising newcomers — Jessi Meyer (Sr., F); Olivia Olson (Fr., G); Ella Vosberg (Fr., G); Dea Crist (Fr., F); Summer Rogers (Fr., F)
Outlook — The Cubans tied for second last year in a loaded SWAL behind state-runner up Mineral Point. With first-team all-conference forward Dailey (11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and honorable mention all-SWAL Carl (9.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg) returning, expect Cuba City to contend again this season. Daugherty (6 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Cummins (5.6 ppg) also return as starters to a team that has a nice combination of promising youth and experienced veterans.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Brad Solberg
Last season — 11-11, 8-4 SWAL
Key returning players — Taylor Wedig (Sr.); Cayla Golackson (Jr.); Emma Reilly (Sr.); Greta Volkening (Sr.); Mila Gille (Sr.,); Jaylyn Schwartz (Jr.); Mariah Kendall (Sr.); Mady Wedig (Jr.); Jaidyn Evenstad (Soph.); Brenna Grossen (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Zoie Zuberbuhler (Soph.); Aubrey McCarthy (Soph)
Outlook — The Redbirds were another team in the thick of the SWAL standings last winter and return a ton of experience this season. First team all-conference senior Wedig will be the leader after averaging 11 points and 6 rebounds per game. She will be joined by Golackson (8 ppg) and a host of other juniors and seniors that look to provide some scoring depth.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Kevin Everson
Last season — 15-8, 9-3 SWAL
Key returning players — Delanee Klass (Sr., F); Braycee Nelson (Soph., G); Sophie Faulkner (Jr., F); Kyleigh Dresen (Sr., G); Izzy Bender (Jr., F)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles Fennimore ran off an impressive string of 13 consecutive wins that carried them all the way to the sectional final last season. But after graduating last year’s scoring leader Brynlee Nelson, the Golden Eagles have some serious points to make up. Klass, Braycee Nelson, and Faulkner all were key contributors last winter, but will need to ramp up the production for Fennimore to compete in the SWAL.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Melissa Martinez
Last season — 2-20, 0-13 SWAL
Key returning players — Ashley Runde (Jr., G); Julia Searls (Jr.); Adranna Jelle (Soph., G)
Outlook — The Panthers went through some growing pains a year ago, winning just two games and coming up empty in conference play. With the top four teams in the SWAL expected to battle it out again, Iowa-Grant is a longshot to contend in conference. The Panthers do return the top three scorers from last season in Runde (8.3 ppg), Searls (6.9 ppg) and Jelle (2.9 ppg). With a little more experience under their belts, the Panthers should be able to grind out a few SWAL victories.
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Mike Keyes
Last season — 17-6, 11-1 SWAL
Key returning players — Mallory Lindsey (Sr., G); Ella Chambers (Sr., G); Kennedy Wenger (Jr., F); Blair Watters (Sr., F); Katelyn Cox (Jr., F); Delaney Ross (Sr., G)
Outlook — Not only will the Pointers be the prohibitive favorites to repeat as SWAL champions, but they will have their eyes set on a much bigger prize. Mineral Point went undefeated in conference play last season and advanced all the way to the Division 4 state championship game, narrowly losing to Mishicot. They return four of their top five scores in Lindsey (11.7 ppg), Chambers (10.2 ppg), Wenger (8.6 ppg) and Watters (8.5 ppg). A battle-tested team with strong senior leadership, look for the Pointers to make another deep postseason run.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Mindy Freiburger
Last season — 4-14, 3-8 SWAL
Key returning players — Kinsey Droessler (Sr.); Alisa Ramaker (Sr.); Alana Splinter (Soph.); Lucy Freiburger (Sr.); Hannah Brant (Sr.); Deann Ramaker (Soph); Madison Vosberg (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Kelsey Mick (Sr.); Kaitlyn Mick (Soph.); Brielle Schneider (Soph.); Allison Keenicker (Soph.); Jaelyn Grant (Soph.); Reelyn Dreessens (Soph.); Maggie Allen (Soph.)
Outlook — The Wildcats return six seniors from last year’s team that looks to make some noise in the SWAL. Honorable mention all-conference performer Ramaker will be accompanied by fellow seniors Droessler, Freiburger, Brant, and Vosberg. An up-and-coming group of sophomores led by returning starter Splinter will provide some youth and depth for the Wildcats, as they hope to be a surprise contender in the SWAL.