CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City remains in the hunt for the conference title after a must-win game over Southwestern on Tuesday night.
The Cubans defeated the Wildcats, 71-45, to remain in third place in the SWAL.
“I’ve been really pleased with the way we’ve been playing here lately,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “We’ve been playing much better basketball, and our energy level was great tonight.”
The Cubans (12-4, 7-2) didn’t waste any time jumping out to an early lead and went up, 18-8 on a pair of Cody Houtakker free throws. Senior Reece Rosenkranz scored 10 of the Cubans last points of the first half to help the Cubans take a 38-19 lead. He finished the game with 14 points, while brother Riley added 18 — all in the second half.
“It was important for us to take control right away, because it’s always a very competitive game when we play Southwestern,” Riley Rosenkranz said. “We knew we had to buckle down and stay focused. We are playing really well right now, and everything was clicking tonight.”
The Cubans continued to roll offensively in the second half, powered by a pair of dunks from Max Lucey and one from Reece Rosenkranz.
“The dunks really pumped us up and helped us keep all the momentum,” Riley Rosenkranz said. “They were huge for us.”
Lucey, who scored his 1,000th point last week against Boscobel, finished the game with a team-high 22 points for the Cubans.
“When the Rosenkranz twins play well it makes us a very tough team to defend,” Petitgoue said. “It gives us four solid scorers. I think we also were able to dominate the boards tonight, and that is so important in the game of basketball.”
The Wildcats (10-6, 4-4) were led by Everett Droessler with 14 points, while Aiden Keleher and Anthony Martin each added seven.
“The rest of the regular season is going to be a dog fight, but we are right there,” Petitgoue said. “We are gearing up for the tournament, and I like the way this team is coming together.”
