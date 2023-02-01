Cuba City basketball
Cuba City’s Riley Rosenkranz shoots over Southwestern’s Anthony Martin during their game Tuesday in Cuba City, Wis. Cuba City won, 71-45.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City remains in the hunt for the conference title after a must-win game over Southwestern on Tuesday night.

The Cubans defeated the Wildcats, 71-45, to remain in third place in the SWAL.

