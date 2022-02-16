GALENA, Ill. — East Dubuque and Galena had a perfect postseason tune-up on Tuesday night.
When the final horn sounded, however, it was a familiar sight on the scoreboard.
No matter how hard the Pirates pushed and pushed, seniors Ben Montag and Zach Freiburger made sure it was the Warriors gaining momentum heading into regionals.
Montag scored 13 of his co-team-high 15 points in the second half, and Freiburger delivered eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as East Dubuque used an 11-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter to take the lead and hold back the Pirates, 55-48, at Galena High School.
“This group just has the uncanny ability to grind it in tough situations,” Warriors coach Eric Miller said. “When every possession matters in the last 4 minutes, we’ve been pretty good in those this year. That’s senior leadership.”
Dawson Feyen, also a senior, added 15 points for the Warriors (21-7, 9-2 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference), who have secured their 11th 20-win season over the past 12 years under Miller. The only exception was last year’s 17-1 mark in the shortened COVID season.
“It kind of seems like it comes every year around here,” Montag said. “Miller always talks about how this isn’t something you just get every year. You have to work hard for it and it feels pretty good and it feels like a successful season when you hit that 20-win mark.”
Kaden Hauber scored a game-high 17 points for the Pirates (19-10, 6-5), while Connor Glasgow added 16 points and Ethan Hefel chipped in 10.
“It’s going to come down to discipline. They are so tough,” Pirates coach Matt Wienen said. “East Dubuque’s so tough, they’ve been the top dog around here for years and they’re a senior-led team. We’re young and made a lot of mistakes in the second half that we’ll learn from. We gave great effort.”
Both teams are ramping up for regional competition, which opens on Saturday. East Dubuque hosts River Ridge and Stockton visits Galena. If both teams take care of business on their home floors, they could meet for a fourth time this season in the semifinals in Scales Mound on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The winner would likely play top-ranked Scales Mound, which swept both ED and Galena this season, in the final. It’s a stacked field, as there are 68 combined wins this season between those three programs.
“Galena’s tough and they’re going to be a 20-win team out of this regional, too,” Miller said. “The corner up here is just really, really good this year and I wish they could spread us out. Scales Mound has set the bar pretty high this year and everyone’s chasing them. But, we’ve had some really big wins, too. This regional’s going to be tough and we’ll all have to be ready for some battles.”
Hauber’s 3-pointer gave Galena a 33-23 lead at the 6:52 mark of the third quarter, but Montag answered with consecutive treys to spark a 15-2 run for the Warriors to take the lead. Galena responded with a 6-0 run to hold a 41-38 lead heading to the fourth, but ED’s 11-0 spurt put it in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.
“When we can get up a possession or two late in the game, we like our chances,” Miller said.