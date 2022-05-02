Even against the longest of third-period odds, the Dubuque Fighting Saints continued to battle.
And they gave their fans one lasting memory.
Trailing by three goals after 40 minutes, the Saints came all the way back to tie Game 2 of their USHL Eastern Conference semifinal series against Muskegon. But the rally came up short, the Lumberjacks added a pair of empty net goals and swept the best-of-3 series with an 8-5 decision Sunday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“We just had such a special group here,” said Saints forward Ryan Beck, who scored two goals and assisted on a third. “All of the guys in that locker room are better people than they are players. When you have that in your locker room, you’re never out of a game.
“We always believed in our team and we did that to the end, which is really special. It was a special group to be part of. I feel blessed. It’s gutting that it’s over, but I’m grateful for everything this organization has done for me and all the guys.”
At one point, the Saints trailed by four goals. They matched their biggest rally of the season by eventually tying it.
Kenny Connors started the comeback while on the power play just 4:41 into the third period. Jackson Hallum worked the puck to the net front, goalie Chase Clark lost sight of it, and Connors hit an open net for his first playoff goal.
“We have such a group of competitors in the locker room, guys who want to win more than anything,” Connors said. “It sucks to have it end this way, because I feel like we had so much more. Not one of us is going to say we didn’t give it our all or that we held back.
“It didn’t go our way, but it can’t take away from the journey we had this year.”
Just 10 seconds later, Beck made it 5-4. Stephen Halliday’s pass from below the goal line found Beck in the right circle, and Beck shot through a screen into the top left corner of the net.
Connor Kurth completed the comeback with another power play goal at the 10:52 mark of the third. Halliday’s shot/pass hit traffic in front, and Kurth banged it past Clark for his second goal of the playoffs.
But Tyler Hotson scored the game winner 1:42 later with a backhander from the low slot past goalie Paxton Geisel.
“We battled hard to the end,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We had the momentum on our side, but that sixth goal was tough. We had numbers back, but we had a guy fall and (Hotson) made a great shot right under the bar.
“Then w were chasing it again, but just couldn’t catch it this time. I love the way our guys competed the whole night.”
Quinn Hutson and Ben Strinded added empty net goals in the final 1:59 to seal the victory.
For the second straight game, the Saints faced a multiple-goal deficit in the opening period.
Owen Mehlenbacher staked the Lumberjacks to the lead just 1:35 into the game when his laser of a wrist shot snuck inside the left goal post behind Geisel. It was Mehlenbacher’s third goal in four postseason games.
Hutson doubled the lead at the 7:07 mark with his fourth goal of the playoffs. He snapped a shot from the right circle past Geisel.
The Saints nearly cut the deficit in half with about 7 minutes remaining in the frame, but Clark stopped Max Montes on a pair of Grade A opportunities. Dubuque also moved the puck well on its first man-advantage but Clark again kept it at a two-goal difference.
Muskegon’s lethal power play struck with 5.9 seconds remaining in the period to stretch the lead to 3-0. After a scrum in the left corner, Ben Strinden scored his first playoff goal on a spin-around shot from the top of the blue paint.
While celebrating the goal, Jacob Guevin took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and the Saints made the Lumberjacks pay early in the second period.
Nikita Borodayenko gathered a loose puck at the top of the blue paint and chipped it over Clark’s outstretched glove 54 seconds into the period for his first goal of the playoffs. Beck and Davis Burnside picked up the assists after funneling the puck to the net front.
Muskegon got that goal back at the 11:02 mark to make it 4-1. Hutson’s second goal of the night came on a wide-open backdoor tap-in. Just 2:59 later, Hotson put the Lumberjacks ahead, 5-1, on a goal the Saints argued was hit with a high stick.
The Saints responded 1:45 later on a slick passing sequence. Stephen Halliday found Ryan Beck in the left circle, and the Colorado College commit deked Clark down before tucking a shot into a vacated net.