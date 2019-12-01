Here is a capsule look at Iowa area girls basketball teams this season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Rick Reeg (fifth year, 66-28)
Last season — 17-4, lost in regional quarterfinal to Dyersville Beckman
Key returning players — Lindsey Banowetz (Sr., F); Teresa Paulsen (Jr., C); Maddie Schmidt (Jr., G); Brianna Laughlin (Sr., F); Sally Paulsen (Sr., C)
Outlook — Another strong season for the Comets last year was derailed by an early postseason exit, capped by the graduation of three starting guards in Giana Michels, Kailey Miller and Alyssa Rubel. The Comets like to play fast and have been led by solid guard play in recent seasons, but those positions are a bit unknown entering 2019-20. The post should be in good shape, however, as Lindsey Banowetz (last year’s second-leading scorer with 14 points per game and top rebounder with 152) and Teresa Paulsen (5.5 points, 93 rebounds) return to handle the block. If the guard play comes around, the Comets will be a tough out once again come the postseason.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jim Kettmann (16th year, 269-102)
Last season — 22-3, lost in Class 1A state semifinal to Newell-Fonda
Key returning players — Tori Michel (Sr., C); Miranda Peters (Sr., F); Ellie O’Brien (Jr., F); Halle Kilburg (Sr., G); Delaney Banowetz (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Mohawks had a breakout campaign last season, reaching the Class 1A state semifinals before bowing out to eventual champs Newell-Fonda. The post tandem of Tori Michel — named to the state all-tournament team — and Miranda Peters dominated opponents inside the paint, as the Mohawks averaged 39 rebounds per contest. Now seniors, the Mohawks will lean on Michel and Peters again this season. Michel averaged 10.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and had a program record 78 blocks last season, while Peters added 13 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game. Not many teams will get the better of the Mohawks in the post this winter. However, there were key losses in fellow post Teona Richman and both starting guards: Macey Kremer and Lizzy Parker. The Mohawks are ranked No. 5 in the Class 1A preseason rankings.
CASCADE
Coach — Mike Sconsa (16th year, 304-67)
Last season — 23-2, lost in Class 2A state semifinal to Grundy Center
Key returning players — Nicole McDermott (Sr., G); Jordan Simon (Sr., F); Abby Welter (Sr., F); Skylar Dolphin (Sr., G); Ally Hoffman (Soph., G)
Outlook — A year removed from beating Grundy Center for the first state championship in program history last season, the Cougars appeared primed to defend that title in the Class 2A championship game before Grundy Center rallied in the semifinals to eliminate the Cougars for a small measure of revenge. That should only motivate the team this season, as Cascade returns four starters and is ranked No. 1 in the 2A preseason rankings. It all starts with dynamic senior guard Nicole McDermott, one of the best guards in the area and the reigning TH Player of the Year. McDermott cracked 1,000 career points last winter and averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. If she continues scoring at that average, McDermott will have a chance to close her career with the Cougars as the program’s all-time leading scorer, as she currently is tied for third at 1,086 points. Skylar Dolphin (9 ppg, 2 rpg, 2 apg) provides another solid guard, while Jordan Simon and Abby Welter bring a strong presence to the post and both can shoot from the perimeter. As the preseason ranking indicates, the Cougars are an early favorite to claim the state championship.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Scott Kelly (third year, 5-36)
Last season — 3-17, lost in regional first round to Dyersville Beckman
Key returning players — Kayla Kelly (Jr., G); Savannah Meyer (Jr., F); Emily Schaefers (Sr., G)
Outlook — The rebuild of the Clayton Ridge program continues under coach Scott Kelly, and that will grow even more difficult this season. The Eagles graduated their top seven scorers from last season, as their top returning player with the best scoring average is guard Kayla Kelly’s 1.1 points per game last year. The offense and defense will be a work in progress as a young, inexperienced roster that features only two seniors picks it up along the way.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Chad Thomason (ninth year, 67-112)
Last season — 12-11, lost in regional semifinal to Maquoketa Valley
Key returning players — Paige McDermott (Sr., G); Olivia Pirc (Sr., F); Ashley Engelken (Sr., G); Kennedy Arens (Jr., G)
Outlook — The Trailblazers made a run in the Class 2A regionals last winter, beating Clayton Ridge and then stunning Bellevue on the road before dropping a close game in the semifinals to Maquoketa Valley. That run was keyed by a senior-heavy lineup in the graduated Sydney Arens, Sydney Steffen, Jess Lueken, Kylie Willenbring and Tara Hansel. That’s a lot of production that will have to be replaced, and Olivia Pirc (6 points per game) and Paige McDermott (4 ppg) figure to step into that role. Beckman will also benefit from the return of Kennedy Arens, who is coming off an ACL injury that forced her to miss all of last season.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Jenny Lange (seventh year, 53-81)
Last season — 3-19, lost in regional first round to Dunkerton
Key returning players — Bailee Helle (Sr., G); Chezney Priem (Sr., G); Lily Aulwes (Sr., G); Annie Hoffman (Soph., F)
Outlook — While the Vikings bring back three starters from last year in Bailee Helle (leading scorer at 9 points per game), Chezney Priem and Lily Aulwes, it’s still a bit of a rebuilding season as the program figures out its best combination of players and what strategies fit best on offense and defense. Ed-Co graduated its best rebounder and shot blocker in Haley Fitzpatrick along with Liz Meisner, the team leader in assists and steals last season.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — James Doepke (third year, 25-20)
Last season — 14-8, lost in regional semifinal to North Scott
Key returning players — Autumn Dykstra (Sr., F); Nell Sybesma (Sr., F); Tenley Cavanagh (Soph., F); Abbi Strathman (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Cardinals program made a major turn in the right direction last season, finishing with their first winning record since 2011 and pushing North Scott in the regional semifinals. Maquoketa was rewarded with a No. 12 ranking in the Class 4A preseason poll. Autumn Dykstra (12 points per game) and Nell Sybesma (13 points per game and a team-leading 217 rebounds) return to lock down the post, with another talented group of players around them in Tenley Cavanagh, Abbi Strathman and guard Cari Pickup. The Cardinals have the talent to make another push in the postseason.