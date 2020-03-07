The Wisconsin prep wrestling season comes to a close today with the state dual tournament at UW Field House in Madison, Wis. The Division 2 and 3 semifinals begin at 10 a.m. with the finals for all three divisions slated for 3 p.m. Tickets for today’s session are $10 each.
Here is a capsule look at area programs competing in the tournament:
DIVISION 2
Semifinal pairings — No. 1 Wrightstown (20-0) vs. No. 4 Port Washington (14-7); No. 2 Prairie du Chien (22-2) vs. No. 3 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro (16-6)
Outlook — Prairie du Chien is making its debut in the state dual tournament. The Blackhawks had seven qualifiers and five medalists at the individual state tournament, including state champions Rhett Koenig (106) and Tyler Hannah (195). Matt Rogge (132) was third, and Traeton Saint (160) and Bradyn Saint (170) were fifth. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro is making its third appearance, all since 2018. The Titans are 0-2 in their previous appearances in the state semifinals. Wrightstown is in the final four for the 10th time overall but the first time since winning the second of consecutive titles in 2006. Port Washington is making its third appearance and first since 2007. Both of the Pirates’ previous appearances came in Division 1.
DIVISION 3
Semifinal pairings — No. 1 Coleman (14-0) vs. No. 4 Random Lake (13-1); No. 2 Fennimore (13-0) vs. No. 3 Stratford (27-0)
Outlook — Fennimore will have a rematch with Stratford after beating the Tigers, 31-24, in last year’s championship dual. Fennimore is in the state tournament for the sixth time — all consecutive — and is seeking its third state title. In addition to last year’s championship, the Eagles also won the 2016 title. Fennimore has advanced to the title match in each of its previous five appearances. The Eagles had nine qualifiers for the individual state tournament and five medalists, led by state champion Alex Birchman (132). Aaron Ragels (220) was state runner-up, Mason Lull (145) placed third, Nick Blaschke (160) finished fourth and Aidan Nutter (138) was fifth. Stratford is in the semifinals for the fifth consecutive year and the ninth time overall. The Tigers have wrestled for the title each of the past three seasons. They won the championship in 2017 and 2018. Coleman is in the field for the 14th time and the first time since 2015. The Cougars are 10-time state dual champions, including four titles in five years (2010-12, 2014). Random Lake qualified for the ninth consecutive year and is making its 11th overall appearance. The Rams were runners-up in 2009.