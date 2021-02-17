The three-peat is secure.
Six different West Delaware wrestlers won by fall in the final, and the top-ranked and No. 1-seeded Hawks dominated Crestwood, 49-21, in the Iowa Class 2A state dual championship on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
West Delaware claimed its fourth dual championship in its 11th appearance and became just the fifth program in state history to win three consecutive dual titles.
Jadyn Peyton (152 pounds), Jared Voss (170), Cael Meyer (182), Will Ward (195), Carson Petlon (285) and Logan Peyton (145) secured falls in the final for West Delaware. Wyatt Voelker (220) won by major decision and Brayden Maury (106), Carson Less (120) and Reily Dolan (132) also won matches for the Hawks.
Jadyn Peyton (152), Voss (170), Ward (182), Voelker (195), Kieran Monaghan (220), Christian Nunley (285), Maury (106), Less (113) and Dolan (132) won by fall as West Delaware opened the day with a 70-6 victory over eighth-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the quarterfinals.
Voss (170), Meyer (182), Voelker (195), Petlon (285), Robinson Martinez (113), Tyger Vaske (132), Logan Peyton (145) and Jadyn Peyton (152) had pins in the Hawks’ 61-12 semifinal win over No. 5 Independence.