CASCADE, Iowa — One big hit.
The Cascade softball team waited nearly two full games. Claudia Noonan finally delivered.
After a night of relative inactivity for the Cougars offense, sophomore Noonan smacked a clutch two-run single in the bottom of the sixth for a 3-1 win in Game 2 as Cascade salvaged a split in a doubleheader against Maquoketa on Tuesday at Cascade High School.
Behind a 12-hit attack and a dominant pitching performance from Carley Cavanagh, Maquoketa claimed Game 1, 8-1.
“I was thinking more of a single, base hit, just get the run in,” Noonan said. “The energy that we switched from the first game to the second game influenced how we all worked together, and I felt it pushed us to do better as a team.”
Fellow sophomore Brianna Carroll tossed a complete game in the circle, relying on her defense to wiggle out of several jams to earn the pitching win.
“I just felt confident,” Carroll said. “The girls had my back and were just amazing on defense. I was able to just focus on the batter and knew my defense was going to get the outs for me.”
After squandering prime scoring opportunities in the second and third innings, Ella Nauman tied the score at 1-1 in the nightcap with an RBI single in the fourth.
The Cougars (4-4) again left runners stranded in scoring position in the fifth before Noonan finally delivered in the sixth with her game-winning hit up the middle, scoring Josie Manternach and Nauman.
Cascade coach Sonya McCormick was pleased to finally see her team’s bats break out and signs of life after being limited to just one hit in the first game.
“It was big, we needed that, especially to start off our week,” McCormick said. “We have a really tough week, so for us to get one under our belt is huge. Just the energy after the first game needed a change and once we changed that, we played a lot better. As long as we keep that up, we’re pretty good.”
Kalyn Hackman led off the first game with a solo home run, Clare Hackman was 3-for-4, and Malisha Robert hit a towering two-run blast in the fifth as the Cardinals (6-7) breezed in the opener.
Cavanagh, a sophomore, allowed just a lone Addison Frake second-inning single in a nine-strikeout effort to earn the Game 1 win.
Pleased with his team’s performance in the opener, Maquoketa first-year coach Lance Richardson thought his team suffered a let-down in the nightcap.
“We played well in Game 1, we just got out-executed and didn’t hit situationally in Game 2,” Richardson said. “Our defense played really well behind (starting pitcher) Skylar Burkey, we just didn’t hit for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.