Championships aren’t won on the track. They’re won in the garage.
Dakota Simonsen’s father taught him that lesson years ago. Now that he can call himself a track champion, the message rings especially true for “The Fairfax Flyer.”
“Winning’s definitely special, but especially for a track championship,” said Simonsen, a Fairfax, Iowa, native. “That was my goal all year, snag a track championship. This car’s been getting faster and faster all year. It drives like a rocket ship now.”
Simonsen stayed above the wreckage to clinch the 15-lap International Motor Contest Association Hobby Stock feature race on Sunday at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway. The victory cemented Simonsen as the track’s season points leader, making victory lane that much sweeter.
On the last night of the season — Championship Night — the Fairgrounds held seven feature races, with five up for season-long titles.
The Hobby Stock race championship was Simonsen’s to lose. He entered the night with a 16-point lead on David Crimmins. The victory gave Simonsen another 40 points, pushing his season total to 465. Crimmins, of Dubuque, finished third in the feature and had 447 points on the year.
“Racing’s a second job to me,” said Simonsen, currently a student at Iowa State. “I was coming on Wednesday nights trying to get this thing ready. … I spent countless hours on this car to get everything perfect. All those long nights that you don’t want to be there. This makes it all worth it.”
Following Simonsen’s win, Troy Bauer grinded to a 15-lap in in the SportMod race, outlasting Jerry Miles. The season title in that class went to Gage Neal, of Ely, Iowa, who entered the night with a 37-point lead on Miles.
Most of the classes were essentially clinched heading into Sunday night. Farley, Iowa’s Jacob Welter had a 16-point lead entering the 4-Cylinder final. Zwingle, Iowa’s Matt Gansen already clinched his title in the Modified series, entering Sunday with a nearly 50-point gap between himself and Peosta, Iowa’s Eric Pollard. Bryce Garnhart of Lanark, Ill., won the 20-lap Modified feature race.
The one class slightly up for grabs was the Late Model series. Independence, Iowa’s Logan Duffy had a slimmer 13-point lead on Pollard. In order to overtake Duffy, Pollard would have to finish 14 spots higher in Sunday’s feature.
The Late Model and 4-Cylinder features both concluded after the Telegraph Herald went to press.
Early in the evening, the Speedway hosted two classes without championship incentives. Bernard, Iowa’s Justin Becker won the 12-lap Mini Late Model race and DeWitt, Iowa’s Bruce Yoerger clinched the 15-lap AIRS feature.