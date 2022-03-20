Western Dubuque claimed gold in the 4x800 relay to help the Bobcats win the team championship at the University of Dubuque High School Boys Classic at A.Y. McDonald Indoor Track on Saturday.
WD’s team of Dylan Schroeder, Brenden Begle, Ryan Digmann, and Eli Nauman won in a time of 8 minutes, 19.92 seconds as the Bobcats finished with a top team total of 77 points.
Iowa City High was second with 70, Dubuque Hempstead third with 60.5, and Dubuque Senior eighth with 28 points.
Second-place finishes from Eli Nauman in the 800 (1:59.09), Dakota Hoffman in the shot put (49-8), and Kaleb Roland in the 55-meter dash (6.79), helped bolster the Bobcats to the top.
The Mustangs got runner-up finishes from Kyle Deuhr in the 3,200 (10:54.71), and the team of Derek Leicht, John Maloney, Caleb Kass, and George Holesinger in the 4x800 (8:27.74). Leicht also took second in the 400 (52.05).
Senior’s Easton Stackis (52.00) claimed gold in the 400, and ran the second leg of the 4x400, along with Jack Aitchison, Alec Parkin, and Matthew Kruse, which finished second in 3:37.
Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge’s Dawson Feyen (6.58) won gold in the 55-meter dash.
Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin (6-3) won the high jump.
Cuba City’s Jordan Gile (39-5) placed first in the triple jump.
Cascade’s distance medley team of Luka Rickels, Will Hosch, Isaac Nava, and Cole Miller placed second with a time of 3:50.65.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 9-5, Graceland 4-2 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Maquire Fitzgerald had five hits on the day, Bryce Simon and Bubba Thompson homered, and the Pride completed a sweep of Graceland on the road.
Loras 12-23, Cornell 5-0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Duhawks erupted for 35 runs and 35 hits in a doubleheader rout over Cornell. Max McCallum had four hits in Game 1 and Chris Costantino had three hits in the second game as Loras improved to 15-0 on the year.
Marian 8, Dubuque 3 — At Dan Runkle Field: Jake Cekander went 3-for-4, but the Spartans fell behind early and couldn’t come back.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Duhawks sweep — At Leesburg, Fla.: Ellie Schill, Grace Houghton, and Clare Murphy had two hits apiece to lead Loras past Knox, 8-0, in the first game.
Ashlyn Hemm threw a complete-game two-hitter to best Kalamazoo, 1-0, in Game 2 as the Duhawks improved to 13-1 overall.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 2 — At Canton, Mo.: Michael Jenkins floored 21 kills, Stephen Lewandowski added 12, and Montez Thompson 10, as Clarke won a five-set grinder, 16-25, 25-18, 25-18, 26-28, 15-8.
Loras 3, Augustana 0 — At Lillis AWC: Jake Filotto and Tyler Kratochvil smashed eight kills apiece to pace the Duhawks to a sweep, 25-15, 28-26, 25-20.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 11, Illinois Institue of Technology 6 — At Oyen Field: Zach Schmitt netted a hat trick, Ben Farraday, Sam Todd, and Giovanni Silva scored two goals each, and Zane Handy stopped 13 shots in goal to lead UD to the win.