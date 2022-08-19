08202022-darlington
Darlington’s Maddox Goebel runs with the ball during Friday’s season opener against Platteville in Darlington, Wis. Darlington won, 47-14.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Darlington football team got three rushing touchdowns and a pair through the air from senior quarterback Cadyn Burbach in Friday night’s rain-delayed 47-14 win over Platteville.

The game was delayed in the second quarter due to lightning before it resumed. It was delayed again with 7:09 remaining in the fourth quarter when it was called due to weather.

