ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Mineral Point’s defense had Westfield surrounded.
The top-ranked Pointers’ swarming attack forced 26 Pioneer turnovers as there was no denying Mineral Point a return trip to the state championship game.
The Pointers defeated Westfield, 55-45, Thursday night in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal at the Resch Center.
“We knew coming in if we could handle their pressure, we’d have a chance,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said. “They just come at you from all sides. They way they come at you…they are relentless. We haven’t seen a defense like that.”
The Pointers (29-0) advanced to Saturday’s championship game against the winner of the Laconia/Neillsville game, approximately 15 minutes after the Division 5 game, which starts at 11:05 a.m.
“We’ve been preparing for this all year long,” senior Ella Chambers said. “We know the heartbreak we felt after not bringing the gold ball home last year, and we have been on a mission to get back to the championship game.”
The Pioneers (27-2) trailed, 18-7, early in the first half after a 3-pointer from Lindsey, but then used a 10-1 run to make it a 19-17 game just before halftime.
Lindsey added one final score to give the Pointers a 21-17 edge going into the break.
The Pointers started the second half on a 10-0 run, including steals from Blair Watters and Kennedy Wenger that led to easy layups. Mineral Point scored 30 points off turnovers.
“I thought we got back to who we are in the second half,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “It was a very physical game, and I’m so proud of these girls. They’ve wanted to get back here since the season ended last year.”
Mineral Point led by as many as 13 points at the 13:15 mark, but Westfield refused to go away quietly.
The Pioneers cut the lead to five on a three-point play from Carly Drew with 4:26 remaining, but the Pointers answered with a pair of free throws and a chance for a three-point play from Blair Watters to go back up by nine.
Watters finished the game with nine points and a team-high six steals. Lindsey led the Pointers with 20 points, while Chambers added 14.
“Mallory and I were managers for the 2016 girls basketball team that won state,” Chambers said. “We said then that we wanted to get to state and bring home a gold ball some day. We know it’s now or never.”
Added Lindsey: “Our shirts say, ‘Unfinished business.’ We all want it so badly. We just want to go out on a win.”
Westfield was led by Carly Drew with 15 points and Brandi Lentz with 10.