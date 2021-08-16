ASBURY, Iowa — Eric Wolfe thrives on competition and if he is in the field, it spells bad news for the rest.
For the second straight year, Wolfe — the former Cuba City and University of Dubuque standout — won The Bradford Open at the Meadows Golf Course. He shot on opening round 3-under 69 on Saturday and closed with a 1-under 71 on Sunday to claim the title with a two-day score of 140.
Wolfe is also the two-time defending champion of The Robin, held annually at Thunder Hills.
“I love competition,” Wolfe said. “I’m playing a lot more than I ever have, so I just keep getting better.”
Wolfe said playing regularly at his home course of Thunder Hills has really helped him polish his game the last couple of years.
“Just playing at Thunder Hills two or three times a week with good, competitive groups — that’s really how I’ve been able to improve so much of late,” he said.
Wolfe came into Sunday’s final round clinging to a one-shot advantage over Ben Johnson in the championship flight. Johnson fired a first-round 2-under 70.
Two birdies on the front nine Sunday helped Wolfe open up his slim advantage to a three-stroke lead. After his lone bogey on the 10th hole, he was able to par the rest of the way to hold off Johnson for a two-stroke win.
Johnson did make things interesting on the final stretch when he knocked his second shot on the par-5 17th hole to within 10-feet for an eagle opportunity that could have cut the deficit to one heading into the final hole. Johnson settled for birdie, however, and both closed the round with pars to give Wolfe the victory.
“It was getting real interesting on the 17th green,” Wolfe said. “Basically, I was able to kind of coast in and get into the clubhouse. I wasn’t making any putts, but pars were doing the job.”
With four consecutive victories in two of the area’s biggest tournaments, Wolfe said his confidence is at an all-time high and hopes to carry that into next season.
“I just love the competition,” he reiterated. “I’ve loved the competition this year, so I hope we can keep it going into next year.”
Johnson finished second in the championship flight with a closing round even par 72 to finish two strokes back. Dick Clemens took third with a two-day total of 144 (70-74).
Other flight winners included: Dillion Cooney (80-74—154) in the presidential flight; Brian Nelson (73-76—149) in the first flight; Alex Link (83-79—162) in the second flight; Greg Meyer (78-79—157) in the third flight; Brian Gilligan (82-80—162) in the fourth flight; Jerry Johnson (73-75—148) in the senior first flight; and Tom Davis (88-82—170) in the senior division second flight.